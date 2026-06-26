Duckens Nazon’s journey: From ISL to the World Cup

NEW DELHI: When Duckens Nazon stepped onto the field in the 67th minute of the Brazil-Haiti game on Wednesday, substituting Ruben Providence, certain sections of social media in India suddenly went abuzz.

Duckens Nazon of Haiti controls the ball against New Zealand in the first half during the international friendly match at Chase Stadium on June 02, 2026 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Getty Images)

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The 32-year-old Haitian player, who played for Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League (ISL) in 2016, made his FIFA World Cup debut.

Already out of contention for the Round of 32 after losing their first two Group C games against Scotland (0-1) and Brazil (0-3), they lost their third straight game when they went down 2-4 to Morocco in Atlanta.

Back in 2016, a young Nazon had arrived in India, wearing the yellow jersey of Kerala Blasters. In the ISL, he was an explosive forward finding his feet, chasing long balls backed by the passionate home fans in Kochi.

That spell in India was a vital stepping stone in the journeyman’s career who would also go on to play in Iran, Belgium and even England.

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{{^usCountry}} His journey to the World Cup in North America was nothing short of miraculous. Just months prior, he had been trapped in Tehran as regional conflict closed the skies, forced him and his family into survival mode. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His journey to the World Cup in North America was nothing short of miraculous. Just months prior, he had been trapped in Tehran as regional conflict closed the skies, forced him and his family into survival mode. {{/usCountry}}

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He finally managed to escape to join his national team which had qualified for its second World Cup, having played the showpiece 52 years earlier in 1974. They also played their home qualifiers on neutral islands as it was too dangerous to play in Port-au-Prince.

Now, Haiti’s all-time leading scorer with 44 goals, Nazon watched his team play from the bench in the first two games.

But on Wednesday evening, the fourth official held up the substitution board. Nazon crossed the white line. He didn’t just step onto the pitch but carried the hopes of a resilient Caribbean nation and etched his name into football trivia — from the shores of Kerala to the grandest stage in North America.

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Though Haiti bowed out after a brave defeat to the African giants, Nazon nearly capped the night with a fairytale ending, forcing a spectacular late save from Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.

Nigerian Emeka Ezeugo was another player who had played in India’s top flight back in the 1980s before participating in the 1994 World Cup, which was also held in USA. Ezeugo played for East Bengal in 1986 before switching to Mohammedan Sporting in 1987. He later played for Mohun Bagan in 1997.