Eintracht Frankfurt seal loan signing of Milan winger Hauge

Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 10, 2021 04:43 PM IST
Jens Petter Hauge(Twitter)

Eintracht Frankfurt have signed Norway winger Jens Petter Hauge on loan from AC Milan, the German club announced on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old joins the Bundesliga side on a temporary deal but the move could become permanent at the end of the 2021-22 season.

Milan said in a statement the loan transfer included “an obligation for a definitive purchase upon the occurrence of certain conditions”.

Hauge joined the Italian club from Bodo/Glimt in October 2020 but struggled for game time in his debut season, making 18 Serie A appearances and scoring two goals.

Frankfurt, who finished fifth in the Bundesliga last season, kick off the new league campaign away to Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
