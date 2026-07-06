England vs Mexico LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16: Knockout heat rises as home roar tests ENG

ENG vs MEX LIVE Score: England face Mexico in the Round of 16.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters)

England vs Mexico LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16: England and Mexico walk into a high-voltage FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash with very different pressures but the same unforgiving reality: one mistake can end the dream. England arrive after surviving DR Congo in a nervy knockout test, still carrying the weight of expectation that follows every major-tournament campaign. Mexico, backed by the emotion and noise of a home World Cup, have already shown enough sharpness and control to believe this stage belongs to them. With Norway waiting in the quarterfinals after stunning Brazil, the stakes have only grown. ...Read More