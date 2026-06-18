The FIFA World Cup 2026 has already produced several talking points away from the pitch, and one such controversy emerged during England's opening match against Croatia. For decades, English supporters have carried St George’s flags into stadiums and displayed them proudly while backing their team, but that tradition faced restrictions at the tournament.

England fans were elated after their team won 4-2 against Croatia.(REUTERS)

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According to a report by Telegraph Sport, England fans who travelled to Dallas for the opening game were not allowed to freely hang their flags inside the stadium. Instead, they were limited to placing them on rails behind the goals due to the presence of LED advertising boards around the stands.

Like many venues across the United States, the 70,000-capacity AT&T Stadium features large digital displays spanning multiple tiers, making them a major part of the matchday experience. The decision did not sit well with supporters, who felt a long-standing tradition had been taken away from them.

However, FIFA and stadium officials defended the move, stating that it was linked to safety and security concerns rather than branding restrictions. The governing body is also keen to maintain visibility of its tournament branding, with large FIFA World Cup signs placed around the stadium.

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{{^usCountry}} The report added that while the LED boards typically display team names and tournament messages, they can also be used to show important instructions, including evacuation guidance during emergencies. Officials believe keeping those displays visible is essential for safety reasons. Hydration breaks get backlash {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The report added that while the LED boards typically display team names and tournament messages, they can also be used to show important instructions, including evacuation guidance during emergencies. Officials believe keeping those displays visible is essential for safety reasons. Hydration breaks get backlash {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Loud boos echoed around stadiums during the Group L matches on Wednesday as supporters voiced their frustration over the tournament's newly introduced hydration breaks. The reaction was first heard at Dallas Stadium during England's clash against Croatia before similar scenes followed in Toronto during Ghana's match against Panama. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Loud boos echoed around stadiums during the Group L matches on Wednesday as supporters voiced their frustration over the tournament's newly introduced hydration breaks. The reaction was first heard at Dallas Stadium during England's clash against Croatia before similar scenes followed in Toronto during Ghana's match against Panama. {{/usCountry}}

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FIFA has made three-minute hydration breaks mandatory once in each half at this World Cup, with the measure introduced to help players cope with the heat and humidity during the North American summer.

However, the decision has divided opinion among fans and football purists. While some believe the breaks are necessary to protect players in challenging conditions, others argue they interrupt the natural rhythm of matches and take away from the flow of the game. There have also been concerns from critics that the stoppages could be used to create more commercial opportunities for broadcasters, with some suggesting they move the sport closer towards a four-quarter format seen in other sports.

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