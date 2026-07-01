England vs DR Congo LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Rice back in midfield, Rogers dropped as ENG make key changes
England vs DR Congo LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: England face DR Congo in their Round of 32 fixture in Atlanta. DR Congo will look to cause a huge upset and have the ability to do so, as shown in their opening draw against Portugal.
England vs DR Congo LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Although their ranking and past and current pedigree put them as favourites, in reality, it won't be an easy task for England as they take on DR Congo in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 encounter. Congo held Portugal to a 1-1 draw in their opener, and it perfectly showed why they can be a threat. England haven't looked settled in this World Cup, with Harry Kane, probably the only positive in their campaign until now. The midfield hasn't been performing, and they need to step up against Congo as it's also a knockout game. The AFCON side has never scored before the half-hour mark in their last 10 games, and neither side has led at the break in any of their six World Cup games combined so far. We could expect a tight contest in Atlanta. ...Read More
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- Wed, 01 Jul 2026 08:57:07 pm
England vs DR Congo LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Key changes
England vs DR Congo LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Rice returns for England, with Tuchel benching Rogers. Meanwhile, Madueka replaces Saka on the flank and Spence starts at right back.
For DR Congo, Mukau replaces Bakambu.
- Wed, 01 Jul 2026 08:44:50 pm
England vs DR Congo LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Kane on the cusp of history
England vs DR Congo LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Kane is on the cusp of history. With one more goal, he will level Geoff Hurst for the second-highest number of goals for England in World Cup knockouts. Kane has already scored three WC knockout goals and needs one more to level with Hurst (4).
- Wed, 01 Jul 2026 08:34:11 pm
England vs DR Congo LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: DR Congo starting line-up
England vs DR Congo LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Mpasi; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Arthur Masuaku, Samuel Moutoussamy, Chancel Mbemba, Axel Tuanzebe; Ngal'ayel Mukau, Noah Sadiki, Nathanaël Mbuku, Brian Cipenga; Yoane Wissa
- Wed, 01 Jul 2026 08:28:02 pm
England vs DR Congo LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: England starting line-up
England vs DR Congo LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Jordan Pickford; Djed Spence, Nico O'Reilly, Declan Rice, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guéhi; Noni Madueke, Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham, Marcus Rashford; Harry Kane
- Wed, 01 Jul 2026 08:23:16 pm
England vs DR Congo LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Hello and welcome everyone!
England vs DR Congo LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: It is now or never! England take on DR Congo in their Round of 32 fixture in Atlanta! A defeat means knockout! A win means closer to the final. Can England avoid a major upset in Atlanta?