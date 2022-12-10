Home / Sports / Football / England vs France Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: ENG face defending champions FRA as Mbappe aims to increase goal tally
Live

England vs France Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: ENG face defending champions FRA as Mbappe aims to increase goal tally

football
Updated on Dec 11, 2022 12:04 AM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter-Final Live Score England vs France: England face France at the Al Bayt Stadium, on Saturday. Catch the latest updates of England vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter Final Match and Football Live Score.

ENG vs FRA Live Score: England face France in their FIFA World Cup 2022 quarter-final fixture.
ENG vs FRA Live Score: England face France in their FIFA World Cup 2022 quarter-final fixture.
ByHT Sports Desk
OPEN APP

England vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score and Live Updates: England face France in their quarter-final fixture of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar on Sunday. The Three Lions defeated Senegal 3-0 in their Round of 16 fixture, with Jordan Henderson (39'), Harry Kane (45+3') and Bukayo Saka (57'). Meanwhile, defending champions France secured a 3-1 win vs Poland as Oliver Giroud (44') and Kylian Mbappe (74', 90+1') scored at the Al Thumama Stadium. Meanwhile, Robert Lewandowski (90+9') scored the consolation goal for Poland. This will be the third World Cup meeting between both sides, with England coming out on top in the previous two fixtures, a 2-0 win in 1966 and 3-1 in 1982, both in the group stage.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 11, 2022 12:04 AM IST

    England vs France Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Jordan Pickford for ENG!

    Pickford becomes seventh goalkeeper to win 50 caps for England and the first since Hard in 2015. The only goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet on his 50th England appearance was Shilton in 1983 vs Scotland.

  • Dec 11, 2022 12:00 AM IST

    England vs France Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Playing XIs

    England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Henderson, Rice, Bellingham; Saka, Kane, Foden

    France: Lloris; Koundé, Varane, Upamecano, Theo Hernández; Griezmann, Tchouaméni, Rabiot; Dembélé, Giroud, Mbappé

  • Dec 10, 2022 11:52 PM IST

    England vs France Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: FRA against ENG!

    France have only lost one of their last eight meetings with England across all competitions (Won 5, Draw 2), a 2-0 defeat in a friendly in November 2015. This is the two nations' first encounter since June 2017, when Les Bleus won a friendly 3-2.

  • Dec 10, 2022 11:46 PM IST

    England vs France Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Jude Bellingham is the youngest player!

    Bellingham is the youngest player to star a World Cup quarter-final for England (19 years, 164 days). The previous youngest was Wayne Rooney vs Portugal in 2006 (20 years, 250 days).

  • Dec 10, 2022 11:42 PM IST

    England vs France Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Hugo Lloris is earning his 143rd cap for FRA!

    Hugo Lloris is today earning his 143rd cap for France, overtaking Lilian Thuram as the most capped player for France in their history!

  • Dec 10, 2022 11:24 PM IST

    England vs France Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Hello and welcome everyone!

    Hello and welcome everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 quarter-final fixture between England vs France, straight from the Al Bayt Stadium.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
fifa world cup france england + 1 more

England vs France Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: ENG face defending champs FRA

football
Updated on Dec 11, 2022 12:01 AM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter-Final Live Score England vs France: England face France at the Al Bayt Stadium, on Saturday. Catch the latest updates of England vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter Final Match and Football Live Score.

Live ENG vs FRA Live Score: England face France in their FIFA World Cup 2022 quarter-final fixture.
ENG vs FRA Live Score: England face France in their FIFA World Cup 2022 quarter-final fixture.

Neymar pens emotional post after Brazil's shock quarter-final exit in World Cup

football
Published on Dec 10, 2022 10:44 PM IST

Neymar penned an emotional note for his fans after Brazil's exit from the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022.

Brazil's Neymar cries at the end of the FIFA World Cup quarter-final match.(AP)
Brazil's Neymar cries at the end of the FIFA World Cup quarter-final match.(AP)

Emi Martinez, the latest among Argentina’s steely shot-stoppers

football
Published on Dec 10, 2022 10:06 PM IST

The 30-year-old until two years ago wasn’t sure of playing for club or country, but is making up for lost time as his heroics in the World Cup last eight win over Netherlands shows.

Emiliano Martinez(AP)
Emiliano Martinez(AP)

Argentina march into semis after beating Netherlands in an epic

football
Published on Dec 10, 2022 09:46 PM IST

In a match that went down to the wire, the Albicelestes managed to somehow beat the determined Netherlands team.

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates with teammates at the end of the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between the Netherlands and Argentina, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Argentina defeated the Netherlands 4-3 in a penalty shootout after the match ended tied 2-2.(AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)(AP)
Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates with teammates at the end of the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between the Netherlands and Argentina, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Argentina defeated the Netherlands 4-3 in a penalty shootout after the match ended tied 2-2.(AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)(AP)
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 11, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out