Euro 2020 Live Score, England vs Germany
Euro 2020 Live Score, England vs Germany(Pool via REUTERS)
Live

England vs Germany Live Score Euro 2020: Kane gets best chance of match but misses; England 0-0 Germany at HT

Euro 2020 Live Score, England vs Germany: Play begins. All eyes are on Harry Kane as England look to beat Germany in their first knockout clash of the tournament.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 29, 2021 10:18 PM IST

Euro 2020 Live Score, England vs Germany: Play begins. The stage is set for an epic encounter as two of the biggest footballing nations - England and Germany - go head-to-head in Round of 16 clash. This is the first time the two nations are meeting in a knockout game of a major football competition. All eyes are on Harry Kane to deliver.


Follow live score and updates of England vs Germany, Euro 2020

Follow all the updates here:

  • JUN 29, 2021 10:17 PM IST

    HT: England 0-0 Germany

    Harry Kane had the best chance at the stroke of halftime, but just saved by Hummels.


    It is halftime. England 0-0 Germany

  • JUN 29, 2021 10:16 PM IST

    45' Yellow for Phillips

    Southgate will have a lot to think about during the break as Phillips enters the book. He fouls Kroos.

  • JUN 29, 2021 10:15 PM IST

    42' Can they score?

    Freekick for England in a dangerous position. Kane is in the thick of action again. He gets past Goretzka, and en route to the box, he is brought down by the German. It's just 25 yards away. Nothing comes off it as the ball is cleared away.

  • JUN 29, 2021 10:08 PM IST

    38' England 0-0 Germany

    Philipps goes down, Goretzka defending well. Declan Rice doing same for England. This is great stuff from midfielders.


  • JUN 29, 2021 10:04 PM IST

    32' England 0-0 Germany

    CHANCE! Havertz has had too much time on the ball a couple of times already and nearly makes England pay this time, threading through Werner. But nothing came off it.

  • JUN 29, 2021 10:01 PM IST

    31' England 0-0 Germany

    Nothing is happening for both teams at this point and they are continuing to look for goals.

  • JUN 29, 2021 09:56 PM IST

    26' England 0-0 Germany

    FREEKICK! Trippier sends it in, and it was a good shot, straight into the front of goal, but Kimmich came in between and headed it out.

  • JUN 29, 2021 09:55 PM IST

    26' England 0-0 Germany

    YELLOW! Ginter has been booked for grabbing Luke Shaw's shirt.

  • JUN 29, 2021 09:54 PM IST

    24' England 0-0 Germany

    FREEKICK! Luke Shaw is all over this free kick. Did not do enough to trouble the German defence.

  • JUN 29, 2021 09:51 PM IST

    20' England 0-0 Germany

    Goretzka putting pressure on English midfield. The game is being played in the middle of the ground right now.

  • JUN 29, 2021 09:46 PM IST

    16' England 0-0 Germany

    SHOT! Raheem Sterling takes a powerful shot on the goalpost and it was saved by Manuel Neuer. Powerful hit.

  • JUN 29, 2021 09:44 PM IST

    14' England 0-0 Germany

    FREEKICK! England's Tripper sends the cross inside the box but it was deflectd by Hummels.

  • JUN 29, 2021 09:40 PM IST

    10' England 0-0 Germany

    FREEKICK! It is coming from a dangerous area, Havertz takes the shot, but English wall was up for the challenge.

  • JUN 29, 2021 09:38 PM IST

    8' England 0-0 Germany

    FOUL! Goretzka has been taken down by Declan Rice and he has been shown a yellow card.

  • JUN 29, 2021 09:35 PM IST

    5' England 0-0 Germany

    SHOT! Havertz takes a shot on target, but there was no real power on the shot, and it was straight at the keeper.

  • JUN 29, 2021 09:33 PM IST

    3' England 0-0 Germany

    CHANCE! Goretzka sends a cross inside the England box, but Kyle Walker headed it away.

  • JUN 29, 2021 09:28 PM IST

    KICKOFF: England 0-0 Germany

    KICKOFF! The ball sets rolling... and we are underway at Wembley!

  • JUN 29, 2021 09:21 PM IST

    Euro 2020, England vs Germany - LIVE!

    The players of both the the teams with 10 minutes left to the footballing action. Time for National Anthems.

  • JUN 29, 2021 09:12 PM IST

    Rainbow armbands

    England and Germany players will sport rainbow armbands in support of pride month.

  • JUN 29, 2021 09:04 PM IST

    Harry Kane speaks before match

    "We've been waiting a while for this game, it's felt like a long build-up, we're ready and excited to get out there.


    "We've played the back three a lot amongst this team, we've chopped and changed over the last few years, and it's something we're used to. You have to look at the opposition and see what suits us best. Hopefully we can exploit a few of their weaknesses."


    (Harry Kane to BBC Sports)

  • JUN 29, 2021 08:58 PM IST

    Euro 2020, England vs Germany: Stats

  • JUN 29, 2021 08:55 PM IST

    Southgate speaks before the match

    "It's an incredible record really," Southgate said ahead of the two countries' latest meeting.

    "Something we have spoken about over the last four years is that this team doesn't carry the baggage from previous eras, many of them weren't even born when many of those things happened and it is an irrelevance for them.

    "It's a real opportunity to progress to a quarter-final, albeit against a team with pedigree and experience, but it is a game we are looking forward to.

    "As a team we've looked very strong defensively, which in tournaments is an important factor. There's no hiding from that.

    "Of course, we want to be a bit more fluid and we haven't been able to achieve that yet, but I think probably most teams in the tournament are feeling the same way about that."

    (Source: Sky Sports)

  • JUN 29, 2021 08:52 PM IST

    England change in formation

    England will be playing back three - with John Stones, Harry Maguire and Kyle Walker. This 3-4-3 set-up will work for Engladn or not? Time will tell.

  • JUN 29, 2021 08:45 PM IST

    Germany starting XI

    Starting XI: ﻿Neuer, Ginter, Rudiger, Hummels, Kimmich, Kroos, Goretzka, Gosens, Muller, Werner, Havertz.

  • JUN 29, 2021 08:45 PM IST

    England Starting XI

    Starting XI: Pickford, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Trippier, Phillips, Rice, Shaw, Saka, Kane, Sterling.


    Subs: Ramsdale, Johnstone, Mings, Coady, James, Bellingham, Mount, Henderson, Grealish, Foden, Rashford, Sancho.

  • JUN 29, 2021 07:35 PM IST

    Euro 2020, England vs Germany - LIVE!

    Hello and welcome to our live blog on Euro 2020, England vs Germany football match. This is a repeat of Euro 1996 semifinal clash and it is taking place at Wembley. And there is Gareth Southgate as well!

