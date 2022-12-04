Home / Sports / Football / England vs Senegal Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2022: Sterling misses out as England face Senegal for the first time
England vs Senegal Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2022: Sterling misses out as England face Senegal for the first time

Updated on Dec 05, 2022 12:41 AM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score England vs Senegal: Harry Kane-led England are up against Senegal in the Round of 16 phase of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Follow all the live updates of the England vs Senegal Round of 16 match at the Qatar World Cup.  

England's Callum Wilson comes on as a substitute to replace Harry Kane
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score England vs Senegal: England captain Harry Kane is eager to end his goal drought in the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup 2022 as the Three Lions are up against Senegal at the Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday. Kane failed to fire for England in the group stage phase of the Qatar World Cup. The talismanic forward is England's second-highest goal-getter in the international arena. The Three Lions scored their 100th World Cup goal to eliminate Wales from the Qatar event in their last group stage outing. After hitting nine group-stage goals, which is also their highest tally at a FIFA World Cup, England are eyeing a place in the quarter-final stage of the Qatar event. Can Senegal pull off another World Cup?

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 05, 2022 12:40 AM IST

    England vs Senegal, FIFA World Cup Live score: England on the counter!

    England are dominating possession after creating a couple of goal-scoring chances. Both teams have launched decent counterattacks although England and Senegal are yet to take the first shot on goal. 

  • Dec 05, 2022 12:38 AM IST

    England vs Senegal, FIFA WC Live score: Early chance for Dia!

    Harry Maguire was beaten by pace as Senegal's Dia created an early chance to score the opener. However, Dia failed to produce a shot on goal and the ball has been collected by goalkeeper Pickford. 

  • Dec 05, 2022 12:32 AM IST

    England vs Senegal, FIFA WC Live score: Kick-off at Al Bayt Stadium!

    We are underway! Dia has kicked off the contest for Senegal, who are eyeing a major upset. They are without Sadio Mane. Senegal netted 5 goals in the group stage of the Qatar World Cup. 

  • Dec 05, 2022 12:26 AM IST

    England vs Senegal, FIFA WC Live score and updates: Time for national anthems!

    This is the first-ever meeting between England and Senegal. For the 13th time, England are meeting a new team at the FIFA World Cup. In its last 12 such meetings, England were beaten once by the USA in 1950. Can Senegal upstage the Three Lions tonight?

  • Dec 05, 2022 12:22 AM IST

    England vs Senegal, FIFA WC Live score and updates: Ferdinand questions England's selection 

    Rio Ferdinand has reacted after Marcus Rashford was asked to warm the bench tonight. "Imagine hitting red-hot form in a World Cup and then having to sit on the bench. It would blow my head off," the former England and Manchester United defender told BBC Sport. Rashford, who scored against Iran, netted a stunning brace in England's win over Wales at the Qatar World Cup. 

  • Dec 05, 2022 12:14 AM IST

    England vs Senegal, FIFA WC Live score: Can England enter quarter-finals?

    England are hoping to enter the quarter-finals for the second-straight time at a FIFA World Cup since 2002-2006. England have suffered defeats to Germany (1-4) and Argentina (on penalties) in Round of 16 phase of the World Cup. England are only beaten twice in its last seven games during the Round of 16 phase of the FIFA World Cup. 

  • Dec 05, 2022 12:02 AM IST

    England vs Senegal, FIFA WC Live score and updates: Did you know?

    Marcus Rashford can enter his name in the records books tonight. He only needs to score 1 more goal to become the first Manchester United player to score four goals for England at a major tournament. Rashford has scored 3 goals for England at the Qatar World Cup. 

  • Dec 04, 2022 11:50 PM IST

    England vs Senegal, FIFA WC Live updates: Why Raheem Sterling is not playing

    England have confirmed that Chelsea superstar Raheem Sterling will miss the Round of 16 tie against Senegal due to 'family matter'. The former Manchester City star started the first two matches for Southgate and Co. in Qatar. Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden have been named in the Sterling-less playing XI for England. 

  • Dec 04, 2022 11:41 PM IST

    FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score and updates, England vs Senegal: Can Kane end his goal-drought?

    Did you know? Six different players have scored for England at the Qatar World Cup. The former champions fired nine group-stage goals which paved the way for England to record its highest goal tally at a FIFA World Cup. England are up against Senegal for the first time at the grandest stage.

  • Dec 04, 2022 11:32 PM IST

    FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score England vs Senegal: A quick look at 2 line-ups before Round of 16 clash

    England: Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane (C), Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden. 

    Senegal: Edouard Mendy, Youssouf Sabaly, Kalidou Koulibaly (C), Abdou Diallo, Ismail Jakobs, Nampalys Mendy, Krepin Diatta, Pathe Ciss, Iliman Ndiaye, Ismaila Sarr, Boulaye Dia. 

  • Dec 04, 2022 11:27 PM IST

    Hello and welcome!

    It’s show time! Former champions England are set to lock horns with Senegal at the Al Bayt Stadium. Gareth Southgate’s men are the outright favourites in the upcoming Round of 16 match at the Qatar World Cup. England or Senegal, who will contest the quarter-final at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar? 

