England vs Spain UEFA Nations League Live streaming: When, where and how to watch ENG vs ESP live on TV and online

England are all set to host Spain in an exciting match of the UEFA Nations League at the iconic Wembley Stadium. This will be a big encounter for both teams as they open their campaign. This will be the first time that Spain will be in action after winning the FIFA World Cup 2026. On the other hand, England will be looking to keep their World Cup semi-final loss disappointment on the side and begin afresh.

Spain will play for the first time since winning the FIFA World Cup 2026 (AFP)

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Spain have been dominant over England in recent encounters. In the last nine games between the two sides, La Roja have come on top on 6 occasions.

England and Spain last met in the final of UEFA Euro 2024 at this same venue. In that game, goals from Nico Williams and Mikel Oyarzabal handed Luis de la Fuente's team a 2-1 victory, thus helping them lift the trophy for a record fourth time.

What the coaches had to say

Before the game, England coach Thomas Tuchel said they had a plan to break down Spain, who are currently a complete team.

“I think the more you analyse Spain and the last matches they played in, you have to admire the way in which they defend. They added this to their game. It’s difficult for every single team in the world to create chances against Spain. But we have a plan, we have ambition, and we want to be the exception to the rule. At the moment, though, they are a very complete team," Tuchel said.

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{{^usCountry}} On the other hand, Spain head coach Luis de La Fuente said that he wants to achieve more historic feats with his side. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the other hand, Spain head coach Luis de La Fuente said that he wants to achieve more historic feats with his side. {{/usCountry}}

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“I know what these players are made of. We are not satisfied with what we have done so far, I guarantee it. One story is over; now another begins. Another one in which we are very excited. We want to continue doing important things, to continue making records as historic as those that are being achieved," he explained.ALSO READ: English football’s biggest case: Why Manchester City could lose points, titles or their place in Premier League

Here are all the streaming and telecast details for the UEFA Nations League Match between England and Spain:

When will the UEFA Nations League Match between England and Spain take place?

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The UEFA Nations League Match between England and Spain will take place on Sunday, September 27 at 12:15 AM IST.

Where will the UEFA Nations League Match between England and Spain take place?

The UEFA Nations League Match between England and Spain will take place at Wembley Stadium in London.

Which channels in India will telecast the UEFA Nations League Match between England and Spain?

The UEFA Nations League Match between England and Spain will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will live streaming be available in India for the UEFA Nations League Match between England and Spain?

The UEFA Nations League Match between England and Spain will be streamed live in India on the SonyLIV app and website.