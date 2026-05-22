England World Cup shock: Cole Palmer, Phil Foden and Trent Alexander-Arnold miss out on squad

Cole Palmer and Phil Foden were among a number of high-profile players left out of Thomas Tuchel's World Cup squad announced on Friday.

Thomas Tuchel announces England squad for FIFA World Cup.(Action Images via Reuters)

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Real Madrid's Trent Alexander-Arnold was also omitted, with Saudi-based Al-Ahli striker Ivan Toney the surprise inclusion.

Tuchel, a Champions League winner during his time at Chelsea, was hired to end England's 60-year wait to win a major international tournament.

The German former Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich boss has made a series of bold calls that will be harshly judged if the Three Lions fall short of glory in the coming weeks.

Palmer and Foden played a major role in England's run to the final of Euro 2024.

However, Chelsea playmaker Palmer and Manchester City's Foden have paid the price for poor seasons with their clubs.

Tuchel said telling players they would not be travelling to the World Cup, being held in the United States, Mexico and Canada, had been tough.

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{{^usCountry}} "It was difficult, sometimes painfully difficult and like even in the phone calls I felt the emotion," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "It was difficult, sometimes painfully difficult and like even in the phone calls I felt the emotion," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "So I called all players that were with us in camp at least one time, I called them, I wanted to show at least the appreciation and the respect for what they have done." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "So I called all players that were with us in camp at least one time, I called them, I wanted to show at least the appreciation and the respect for what they have done." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Tuchel said he had used the blueprints from team camps in September, October and November, with a mix of younger and more experienced players. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tuchel said he had used the blueprints from team camps in September, October and November, with a mix of younger and more experienced players. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "I love the tough decisions because they bring in the end clarity, they bring a certain edge and it's what you need to go all the way," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I love the tough decisions because they bring in the end clarity, they bring a certain edge and it's what you need to go all the way," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read - Pep Guardiola era ends at Manchester City after decade of dominance and 20 trophies {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read - Pep Guardiola era ends at Manchester City after decade of dominance and 20 trophies {{/usCountry}}

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He added: "In the end it comes down to that -- who do we really trust, who delivered for us, who created a culture especially from September onwards, who set the standards, who were the drivers, who was the leadership group and then we heavily relied on that because I think the connection has to be there."

Captain Harry Kane said he was "extremely proud" to be going to another World Cup.

"Never take these moments for granted," the forward said in a social media post. "It's what you dream of as a kid. Can't wait to get out there!!"

Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White and Leeds striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin have also been overlooked despite being two of the highest-scoring Englishmen in the Premier League this season.

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Veteran Brentford midfielder and former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has been included at the expense of Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton.

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire said on Thursday he was shocked at his exclusion.

"I was confident I could (have) played a major part this summer for my country after the season I've had," the 33-year-old posted on social media.

Maguire's United team-mate Luke Shaw has also been overlooked.

Tuchel has taken a risk on centre-back John Stones despite his lack of involvement at Manchester City during an injury-hit season.

Toney made an impact off the bench at the Euros two years ago, but has played only two minutes of international football since after moving to Saudi Arabia in 2024.

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England kick off their World Cup campaign against Croatia in Dallas on June 17, before playing Ghana on June 23 and Panama four days later.

England Squad:

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), James Trafford (Manchester City)

Defenders: Reece James (Chelsea), Tino Livramento, Dan Burn (Newcastle), Marc Guehi, John Stones, Nico O'Reilly (all Manchester City), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Jarell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen), Djed Spence (Tottenham)

Midfielders: Declan Rice (Arsenal), Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid/ESP), Jordan Henderson (Brentford), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa), Eberechi Eze (Arsenal)

Forwards: Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Ivan Toney (Al-Ahli/KSA), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa), Bukayo Saka, Noni Madueke (Arsenal), Marcus Rashford (Barcelona/ESP), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle)

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