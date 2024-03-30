Edit Profile
    Chelsea vs Burnley Live Score, Chelsea 0-0 Burnley EPL 2023

    Mar 30, 2024 8:42 PM IST
    Chelsea vs Burnley Live Score, Chelsea 0-0 Burnley EPL 2023. Follow live scores and latest updates of English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Chelsea v/s Burnley match.
    Chelsea vs Burnley Live Score, Chelsea 0-0 Burnley EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Chelsea and Burnley at Chelsea's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests.

    ChelseaChelsea
    30 Mar, 20240-0First half
    BurnleyBurnley
    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 30, 2024 8:42 PM IST

    12' Chelsea vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: miss

    Attempt missed. Cole Palmer (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Malo Gusto.

    Mar 30, 2024 8:42 PM IST

    11' Chelsea vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Enzo Fernández (Chelsea) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mykhailo Mudryk with a cross.

    Mar 30, 2024 8:42 PM IST

    11' Chelsea vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: corner

    Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Jacob Bruun Larsen.

    Mar 30, 2024 8:39 PM IST

    9' Chelsea vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: corner

    Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Arijanet Muric.

    Mar 30, 2024 8:39 PM IST

    9' Chelsea vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. Enzo Fernández (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.

    Mar 30, 2024 8:39 PM IST

    9' Chelsea vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

    Mar 30, 2024 8:38 PM IST

    8' Chelsea vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: miss

    Attempt missed. Jacob Bruun Larsen (Burnley) right footed shot from the right side of the box.

    Mar 30, 2024 8:36 PM IST

    5' Chelsea vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: corner

    Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Axel Disasi.

    Mar 30, 2024 8:36 PM IST

    5' Chelsea vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Jacob Bruun Larsen (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

    Mar 30, 2024 8:35 PM IST

    4' Chelsea vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick

    Foul by Conor Gallagher (Chelsea).

    Josh Cullen (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    Mar 30, 2024 8:35 PM IST

    4' Chelsea vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Wilson Odobert (Burnley) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lyle Foster.

    Mar 30, 2024 8:33 PM IST

    2' Chelsea vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick

    Zeki Amdouni (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Foul by Malo Gusto (Chelsea).

    Mar 30, 2024 8:31 PM IST

    2' Chelsea vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: miss

    Attempt missed. Cole Palmer (Chelsea) left footed shot from the left side of the box.

    Mar 30, 2024 8:31 PM IST

    1' Chelsea vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick

    Moisés Caicedo (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Foul by Lyle Foster (Burnley).

    Mar 30, 2024 8:30 PM IST

    Chelsea vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: First Half begins

    First Half begins.

    Mar 30, 2024 8:14 PM IST

    Chelsea vs Burnley Match Updates:

    Current Top 4 in English Premier League standings for the 2023 Season:

    1. Arsenal - 64 points

    2. Liverpool - 64 points

    3. Manchester City - 63 points

    4. Aston Villa - 56 points

    Mar 30, 2024 8:00 PM IST

    Chelsea vs Burnley Match Updates:

    As of now, Chelsea are placed at 11 in the league table, while Burnley are at 19.

    Mar 30, 2024 7:44 PM IST

    Chelsea vs Burnley Match Updates:

    Chelsea played Newcastle United in their last English Premier League match which resulted in Win 3-2 whereas Burnley faced Brentford in their last English Premier League outing and Win 2-1.

    Mar 30, 2024 7:36 PM IST

    Chelsea vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: lineup

    Chelsea Starting XI -: Djordje Petrovic, Cole Palmer, Benoît Badiashile, Enzo Fernández, Mykhailo Mudryk, Nicolas Jackson, Moisés Caicedo, Axel Disasi, Malo Gusto, Conor Gallagher, Marc Cucurella.

    Burnley Starting XI -: Sander Berge, Victor Alexander da Silva, Lorenz Assignon, Maxime Esteve, Arijanet Muric, Josh Cullen, Dara O'Shea, Jacob Bruun Larsen, Wilson Odobert, Lyle Foster, Zeki Amdouni.

    Mar 30, 2024 7:35 PM IST

    Mar 30, 2024 7:34 PM IST

    Chelsea vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023:

    Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Chelsea and Burnley. The match is scheduled to take place today at Chelsea home ground, kicking off at 08:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

