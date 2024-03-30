Chelsea vs Burnley Live Score, Chelsea 0-0 Burnley EPL 2023
Chelsea vs Burnley Live Score, Chelsea 0-0 Burnley EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Chelsea and Burnley at Chelsea's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests. Results of the game for now Chelsea 0: Burnley 0
12' Chelsea vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: miss
Attempt missed. Cole Palmer (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Malo Gusto.
11' Chelsea vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Enzo Fernández (Chelsea) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mykhailo Mudryk with a cross.
11' Chelsea vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: corner
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Jacob Bruun Larsen.
9' Chelsea vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: corner
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Arijanet Muric.
9' Chelsea vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt saved
Attempt saved. Enzo Fernández (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.
9' Chelsea vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
8' Chelsea vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: miss
Attempt missed. Jacob Bruun Larsen (Burnley) right footed shot from the right side of the box.
5' Chelsea vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: corner
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Axel Disasi.
5' Chelsea vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jacob Bruun Larsen (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
4' Chelsea vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick
Foul by Conor Gallagher (Chelsea).Josh Cullen (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
4' Chelsea vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilson Odobert (Burnley) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lyle Foster.
2' Chelsea vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick
Zeki Amdouni (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.Foul by Malo Gusto (Chelsea).
2' Chelsea vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: miss
Attempt missed. Cole Palmer (Chelsea) left footed shot from the left side of the box.
1' Chelsea vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick
Moisés Caicedo (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.Foul by Lyle Foster (Burnley).
Chelsea vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: First Half begins
First Half begins.
Chelsea vs Burnley Match Updates:
Current Top 4 in English Premier League standings for the 2023 Season:
1. Arsenal - 64 points
2. Liverpool - 64 points
3. Manchester City - 63 points
4. Aston Villa - 56 points
As of now, Chelsea are placed at 11 in the league table, while Burnley are at 19.
Chelsea played Newcastle United in their last English Premier League match which resulted in Win 3-2 whereas Burnley faced Brentford in their last English Premier League outing and Win 2-1.
Chelsea vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: lineup
Chelsea Starting XI -: Djordje Petrovic, Cole Palmer, Benoît Badiashile, Enzo Fernández, Mykhailo Mudryk, Nicolas Jackson, Moisés Caicedo, Axel Disasi, Malo Gusto, Conor Gallagher, Marc Cucurella.
Burnley Starting XI -: Sander Berge, Victor Alexander da Silva, Lorenz Assignon, Maxime Esteve, Arijanet Muric, Josh Cullen, Dara O'Shea, Jacob Bruun Larsen, Wilson Odobert, Lyle Foster, Zeki Amdouni.
Chelsea vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023:
Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Chelsea and Burnley. The match is scheduled to take place today at Chelsea home ground, kicking off at 08:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.