Fulham vs Manchester City Live Score, Fulham 0-4 Manchester City EPL 2023
Fulham vs Manchester City Live Score, Fulham 0-4 Manchester City EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Fulham and Manchester City at Fulham's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests. Results of the game for now Fulham 0: Manchester City 4 Goal Scorers: Josko Gvardiol-Manchester City Football Club(13'),Phil Foden-Manchester City Football Club(59'),Josko Gvardiol-Manchester City Football Club(71'),Julián Álvarez-Manchester City Football Club(90'+6'),...Read More
Fulham vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: Match Ends
It's over! Final whistle! The match concludes with a final score of Fulham 0: Manchester City 4. Goal Scorers: Josko Gvardiol-Manchester City Football Club(13'),Phil Foden-Manchester City Football Club(59'),Josko Gvardiol-Manchester City Football Club(71'),Julián Álvarez-Manchester City Football Club(90'+6'),
Fulham vs Manchester City Match Updates:
As of now, Fulham are placed at 13 in the league table, while Manchester City are at 1.
90'+7' Fulham vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: Second Half ends
Second Half ends, Fulham 0, Manchester City 4.
90'+6' Fulham vs Manchester City Live Score, Fulham 0-4 Manchester City EPL 2023: Penalty Goal
SCORE! A sensational penalty as he Julián Álvarez puts his team on team. Keeper vs striker. And it's the latter who outfoxes the other.Goal! Fulham 0, Manchester City 4. Julián Álvarez (Manchester City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Fulham vs Manchester City Match Updates: secondyellow card
Second yellow card to Issa Diop (Fulham) for a bad foul.
90'+5' Fulham vs Manchester City Live Score, Fulham 0-4 Manchester City EPL 2023: penalty won
Penalty Manchester City. Julián Álvarez draws a foul in the penalty area.
90'+5' Fulham vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: penalty lost
Penalty conceded by Issa Diop (Fulham) after a foul in the penalty area.
90'+4' Fulham vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won
João Palhinha (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+3' Fulham vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost
Hand ball by Rico Lewis (Manchester City).
90'+2' Fulham vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: miss
Attempt missed. Rodri (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.
90' Fulham vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: yellow card
Antonee Robinson (Fulham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
90' Fulham vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick
Foul by Antonee Robinson (Fulham).
Rico Lewis (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
88' Fulham vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
87' Fulham vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Jérémy Doku (Manchester City).
Fulham vs Manchester City Match Updates:
Fulham played Brentford in their last English Premier League match which resulted in Draw 0-0 whereas Manchester City faced Wolverhampton Wanderers in their last English Premier League outing and Win 5-1.
82' Fulham vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Oscar Bobb replaces Phil Foden.
82' Fulham vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Julián Álvarez replaces Erling Haaland.
82' Fulham vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Rico Lewis replaces Mateo Kovacic.
81' Fulham vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Bernd Leno.
81' Fulham vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jérémy Doku (Manchester City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rodri.
80' Fulham vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick
Harry Wilson (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jérémy Doku (Manchester City).
78' Fulham vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: yellow card
Issa Diop (Fulham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
78' Fulham vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won
Erling Haaland (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
77' Fulham vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won
Armando Broja (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
75' Fulham vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Jérémy Doku replaces Kevin De Bruyne.