Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi360C
Saturday, May 11, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Fulham vs Manchester City Live Score, Fulham 0-4 Manchester City EPL 2023

    May 11, 2024 6:59 PM IST
    Fulham vs Manchester City Live Score, Fulham 0-4 Manchester City EPL 2023. Follow live scores and latest updates of English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Fulham v/s Manchester City match. Results of the game for now Fulham 0: Manchester City 4
    Fulham vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023
    Fulham vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023

    Fulham vs Manchester City Live Score, Fulham 0-4 Manchester City EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Fulham and Manchester City at Fulham's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests. Results of the game for now Fulham 0: Manchester City 4 Goal Scorers: Josko Gvardiol-Manchester City Football Club(13'),Phil Foden-Manchester City Football Club(59'),Josko Gvardiol-Manchester City Football Club(71'),Julián Álvarez-Manchester City Football Club(90'+6'),...Read More

    FulhamFulham
    11 May, 20240-4Fulltime
    Manchester CityManchester City
    Follow all the updates here:
    May 11, 2024 6:59 PM IST

    Fulham vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: Match Ends

    It's over! Final whistle! The match concludes with a final score of Fulham 0: Manchester City 4. Goal Scorers: Josko Gvardiol-Manchester City Football Club(13'),Phil Foden-Manchester City Football Club(59'),Josko Gvardiol-Manchester City Football Club(71'),Julián Álvarez-Manchester City Football Club(90'+6'),

    May 11, 2024 6:59 PM IST

    Fulham vs Manchester City Match Updates:

    As of now, Fulham are placed at 13 in the league table, while Manchester City are at 1.

    May 11, 2024 6:57 PM IST

    90'+7' Fulham vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: Second Half ends

    Second Half ends, Fulham 0, Manchester City 4.

    May 11, 2024 6:59 PM IST

    90'+6' Fulham vs Manchester City Live Score, Fulham 0-4 Manchester City EPL 2023: Penalty Goal

    PENALTY GOAL
    Julián Álvarez
    Manchester City Football Club

    SCORE! A sensational penalty as he Julián Álvarez puts his team on team. Keeper vs striker. And it's the latter who outfoxes the other.Goal! Fulham 0, Manchester City 4. Julián Álvarez (Manchester City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

    May 11, 2024 6:56 PM IST

    Fulham vs Manchester City Match Updates: secondyellow card

    Second yellow card to Issa Diop (Fulham) for a bad foul.

    May 11, 2024 6:56 PM IST

    90'+5' Fulham vs Manchester City Live Score, Fulham 0-4 Manchester City EPL 2023: penalty won

    Penalty Manchester City. Julián Álvarez draws a foul in the penalty area.

    May 11, 2024 6:56 PM IST

    90'+5' Fulham vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: penalty lost

    Penalty conceded by Issa Diop (Fulham) after a foul in the penalty area.

    May 11, 2024 6:55 PM IST

    90'+4' Fulham vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won

    João Palhinha (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    May 11, 2024 6:54 PM IST

    90'+3' Fulham vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost

    Hand ball by Rico Lewis (Manchester City).

    May 11, 2024 6:52 PM IST

    90'+2' Fulham vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: miss

    Attempt missed. Rodri (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.

    May 11, 2024 6:50 PM IST

    90' Fulham vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: yellow card

    YELLOW CARD
    Antonee Robinson
    Fulham

    Antonee Robinson (Fulham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    May 11, 2024 6:50 PM IST

    90' Fulham vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick

    Foul by Antonee Robinson (Fulham).

    Rico Lewis (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    May 11, 2024 6:50 PM IST

    88' Fulham vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: end delay

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

    May 11, 2024 6:50 PM IST

    87' Fulham vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: start delay

    Delay in match because of an injury Jérémy Doku (Manchester City).

    May 11, 2024 6:44 PM IST

    Fulham vs Manchester City Match Updates:

    Fulham played Brentford in their last English Premier League match which resulted in Draw 0-0 whereas Manchester City faced Wolverhampton Wanderers in their last English Premier League outing and Win 5-1.

    May 11, 2024 6:42 PM IST

    82' Fulham vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: substitution

    SUBSTITUTION
    Oscar Bobb
    Phil Foden
    Manchester City Football Club

    Substitution, Manchester City. Oscar Bobb replaces Phil Foden.

    May 11, 2024 6:42 PM IST

    82' Fulham vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: substitution

    SUBSTITUTION
    Julián Álvarez
    Erling Haaland
    Manchester City Football Club

    Substitution, Manchester City. Julián Álvarez replaces Erling Haaland.

    May 11, 2024 6:42 PM IST

    82' Fulham vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: substitution

    SUBSTITUTION
    Rico Lewis
    Mateo Kovacic
    Manchester City Football Club

    Substitution, Manchester City. Rico Lewis replaces Mateo Kovacic.

    May 11, 2024 6:42 PM IST

    81' Fulham vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: corner

    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Bernd Leno.

    May 11, 2024 6:42 PM IST

    81' Fulham vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. Jérémy Doku (Manchester City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rodri.

    May 11, 2024 6:40 PM IST

    80' Fulham vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick

    Harry Wilson (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Foul by Jérémy Doku (Manchester City).

    May 11, 2024 6:39 PM IST

    78' Fulham vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: yellow card

    YELLOW CARD
    Issa Diop
    Fulham

    Issa Diop (Fulham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    May 11, 2024 6:39 PM IST

    78' Fulham vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won

    Erling Haaland (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    May 11, 2024 6:37 PM IST

    77' Fulham vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won

    Armando Broja (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    May 11, 2024 6:36 PM IST

    75' Fulham vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: substitution

    SUBSTITUTION
    Jérémy Doku
    Kevin De Bruyne
    Manchester City Football Club

    Substitution, Manchester City. Jérémy Doku replaces Kevin De Bruyne.

    Load More
    Newer UpdatesOlder Updates
    News sports football Fulham vs Manchester City Live Score, Fulham 0-4 Manchester City EPL 2023

    IPL 2024 Coverage

    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes