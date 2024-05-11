Edit Profile
    Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley Live Score, Tottenham Hotspur 0-0 Burnley EPL 2023

    May 11, 2024 7:14 PM IST
    Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: Follow live scores and latest updates of English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Tottenham Hotspur v/s Burnley match
    Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley at Tottenham Hotspur's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests.

    11 May, 20240-0
    Follow all the updates here:
    Current Top 4 in English Premier League standings for the 2023 Season:

    1. Manchester City - 85 points

    2. Arsenal - 83 points

    3. Liverpool - 78 points

    4. Aston Villa - 67 points

    As of now, Tottenham Hotspur are placed at 5 in the league table, while Burnley are at 19.

    Tottenham Hotspur played Liverpool in their last English Premier League match which resulted in Loss 4-2 whereas Burnley faced Newcastle United in their last English Premier League outing and Loss 4-1.

    Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: lineup

    Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI -: Brennan Johnson, Oliver Skipp, Dejan Kulusevski, Pape Sarr, Cristian Romero, Guglielmo Vicario, Pedro Porro, Yves Bissouma, Heung-Min Son, Micky van de Ven, James Maddison.

    Burnley Starting XI -: Sander Berge, Lorenz Assignon, Victor Alexander da Silva, Charlie Taylor, Maxime Esteve, Arijanet Muric, Josh Cullen, Dara O'Shea, Jacob Bruun Larsen, Lyle Foster, Wilson Odobert.

    Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley. The match is scheduled to take place today at Tottenham Hotspur home ground, kicking off at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

