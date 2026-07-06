Erling Haaland joins elite FIFA World Cup list even Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe can't match

Erling Haaland broke records once again as Norway clinched a 2-1 win against Brazil in their Round of 16 showdown. Haaland bagged a brace, and it was enough to knock the South Americans out of the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup.
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The Norwegian striker broke the deadlock in the 79th minute and then added another in the 90th minute. Neymar did score a late penalty for Brazil in the 10th minute of injury time, but it was too late.
Haaland's brace saw him become the first player to score as many as seven goals in his first four FIFA World Cup appearances since Germany's Gerd Muller in 1970, who scored eight.
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Haaland is also the fourth player to score as many as four-match winning goals in a single edition of the FIFA World Cup. The others in the list are Grzegorz Lato (5 in 1974), Salvatore Schillaci (5 in 1990) and Muller (4 in 1970).
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Haaland is also the fourth player to score as many as four-match winning goals in a single edition of the FIFA World Cup. The others in the list are Grzegorz Lato (5 in 1974), Salvatore Schillaci (5 in 1990) and Muller (4 in 1970).
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In the match against Brazil, Haaland had to deal with four aerial duels, and he won all of them. He also has the best aerial duel success of any striker to contest more than 15 at the World Cup since 1966. He has won 14 of his 18 aerial duels.
Speaking after the match, Haaland said, "Maybe this will write history in Norway. Everyone just need to enjoy themselves. This is just an insane day. It’s one of the most insane days in Norwegian history. Just enjoy it, embrace it and enjoy the moment."
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"It felt it was a gift from God that it actually went into the net."
This is also the first time in World Cup history that three different players have seven goals in a single edition. Mbappe and Messi have also scored seven each.
Meanwhile, Norway's head coach, Stale Solbakken, said, "I think that all Norwegian citizens are experiencing the night of a lifetime."
"Some people say that we have changed Norway forever. Probably, they will party for a week or so."
Meanwhile, Brazil captain Marquinhos said, "We really fell short in the opportunities that we did create. We had a penalty kick, we had some other chances as well, but here’s the World Cup for you. Those that make the least mistakes are able to move forward to the next round, and to be victorious."
Neelav Chakravarti has been part of the digital sports team at Hindustan Times since 2022, where he covers a wide range of disciplines, including chess, cricket, football, and Olympic sports. Working in a fast-paced digital newsroom, he regularly handles live blogs, breaking updates, and trending stories, combining speed with clarity to keep readers informed in real time. Chess remains both a professional beat and a personal passion for Neelav, and he closely tracks major international tournaments, player narratives, and emerging talents. He is particularly fascinated by the patience, calculation, and strategic depth the game demands, often exploring the psychological side of competition in his writing. Beyond sports journalism, Neelav has a deep interest in visual storytelling and filmmaking, actively participating in film festivals and engaging with independent cinema. He is especially drawn to films that capture the subtleties of everyday life and human relationships, appreciating storytelling that balances realism with emotional depth. This creative interest complements his approach to sports coverage, where he enjoys highlighting the human stories behind performances and results.
A history enthusiast by academic training, Neelav holds a bachelor’s degree in the subject and maintains a sustained interest in ancient and medieval Indian history, particularly in cultural and social transitions across eras. His curiosity about the past often shapes his perspective on contemporary narratives and long-form storytelling. When he isn’t tracking scores or developing storylines, Neelav enjoys spending time over the chessboard, relaxing with his cats, or listening to the Empire podcast by Anita Anand and William Dalrymple. He also enjoys reading long-form sports writing that explores the emotional and cultural layers of sport, while maintaining a quiet routine that balances reading, reflection, and occasional time with friends.
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Home/Sports/Football/Erling Haaland joins elite FIFA World Cup list even Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe can't match