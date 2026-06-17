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Erling Haaland scores twice, adds assist in FIFA World Cup debut as Norway tops Iraq 4-1

Erling Haaland was sensational on his FIFA World Cup debut as Norway defeated Iraq 4-1. 

Published on: Jun 17, 2026 05:59 am IST
AP |
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FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Erling Haaland scored his first two World Cup goals, including one off a defensive blunder, and added an assist in his tournament debut Tuesday to propel Norway to a 4-1 victory over Iraq in Group I.

Erling Haaland was sensational on his FIFA World Cup debut(Getty Images via AFP)

It was the 56th and 57th international goals for the Manchester City striker and came in Norway’s first appearance in the tournament since reaching the round of 16 at the 1998 World Cup in France — two years before Haaland was born.

Leo Ostigard added the third goal in the 76th minute off a corner kick from Martin Odegaard. Kristian Thorstvedt scored the final goal just before the final whistle off Haaland's assist.

Iraq briefly equalized just nine minutes after Haaland’s first strike on a goal by Aymen Hussein.

But Haaland put the Norwegians in front for good just before halftime when he snuck in front of a poor back pass to Iraq goalkeeper Jalal Hassan. Haaland beat him to the ball, preempting his attempted clearance, and then used his shin to put the ball in the back of the net.

It was Hussein’s 34th international goal for Iraq. That includes his winning goal against Bolivia in Iraq’s final World Cup qualifying match in April that gave the country the final spot in the 48-team tournament field.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home / Sports / Football / Erling Haaland scores twice, adds assist in FIFA World Cup debut as Norway tops Iraq 4-1
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