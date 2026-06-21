Spain vs Saudi Arabia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain face must-win test after shock draw

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Spain vs Saudi Arabia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Lamine Yamal #19 of Spain looks on during the training and press conference of Spain one day ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H

Spain vs Saudi Arabia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: The 2010 world champions return to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta looking to put their shock opening-day setback behind them and register their first win of the FIFA World Cup 2026 when they take on Saudi Arabia on Saturday. Spain were held to a surprise goalless draw by tournament debutants Cape Verde in their opening Group H fixture. Despite dominating possession and firing 27 attempts at goal, they failed to find a breakthrough. The result not only dented their momentum but also saw them lose their status as the bookmakers' favourites to lift the trophy. All eyes will once again be on teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, who came off the bench in the 71st minute against Cape Verde amid concerns over a hamstring issue. Spain will hope the Barcelona star is fit enough to play a bigger role as they look to reignite their campaign. Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, head into the contest full of confidence after earning a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Uruguay in their World Cup opener. The result served as another reminder that the Green Falcons are capable of troubling football's traditional powers. Spain will certainly not underestimate their opponents. After all, Saudi Arabia were the side that stunned eventual champions Argentina with a famous 2-1 victory at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. With pressure already mounting after their opening slip-up, Spain know anything less than three points could leave them facing a difficult path to the knockout stages. ...Read More

All eyes will once again be on teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, who came off the bench in the 71st minute against Cape Verde amid concerns over a hamstring issue. Spain will hope the Barcelona star is fit enough to play a bigger role as they look to reignite their campaign. Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, head into the contest full of confidence after earning a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Uruguay in their World Cup opener. The result served as another reminder that the Green Falcons are capable of troubling football's traditional powers. Spain will certainly not underestimate their opponents. After all, Saudi Arabia were the side that stunned eventual champions Argentina with a famous 2-1 victory at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. With pressure already mounting after their opening slip-up, Spain know anything less than three points could leave them facing a difficult path to the knockout stages.