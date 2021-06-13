Euro 2020 Austria vs North Macedonia Live Streaming in India: When and where to watch on TV and online

UEFA EURO 2020, Austria vs North Macedonia Live Streaming: Austria will kickstart their Euro 2020 campaign against North Macedonia in Group C on Sunday. The two sides had met twice in qualifying for the tournament, with Austria winning both the games, 4-1 and 2-1 respectively. North Macedonia, on the other hand, will be making its debut at a major tournament after qualifying through the Nations League playoffs. Their biggest scoring threat will be Goran Pandev, who made his debut for the national team 20 years ago. He has scored a national team record 37 goals, including the one that secured a place at Euro 2020.

Here’s all you need to know about Austria vs North Macedonia UEFA EURO 2020 Live Streaming:

Where is the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Austria vs North Macedonia taking place?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Austria vs North Macedonia will take place at the National Stadium in Bucharest, Romania.

At what time does the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Austria vs North Macedonia begin?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Austria vs North Macedonia begins at 9:30 PM IST on Sunday (June 13).

Where and how to watch live coverage of UEFA EURO 2020 match between Austria vs North Macedonia?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Austria vs North Macedonia will be aired live on Sony Sports Network Channels – Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4, in India.