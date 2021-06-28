Euro 2020: Bizarre! Spain goalkeeper's blunder leads to own goal against Croatia in Round of 16 match - WATCH

Spain's goalkeeper Unai Simón Mendibil made a howler to concede a bizarre own goal in their Euro 2020 Round of 16 clash against Croatia on Monday. Spain started the match against Luka Modric's Croatia on the front foot and dominated possession in the first 20 minutes. (Euro 2020 Full Coverage)

But despite Croatia having some nervy moments inside their box, having to defend deep in the early going, the first major howler came from Spain.

The moment occurred in the 20th minute of the match when Pedri knocked a gentle pass back to Simon from midfield under a challenge from Croatia's players. But the Spain goalkeeper took his eye off the ball at the last moment, and the ball clipped his leg and rolled into the back of the net.

After a taking a further look at the incident, the officials decided to credit the own goal to Pedri, and not Simon.

According to Opta Stats, Spain’s Unai Simón has become the fourth goalkeeper in European Championship history to score an own goal, with all four instances occurring at EURO 2020.

Spain went back to the level pegging in the 38th minute as Pablo Sarabia netted it in to bring his team back into the match.