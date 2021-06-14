Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Euro 2020: Czech Republic's Patrik Schick scores stunning goal from halfway line, leaves Twitter amazed- WATCH
football

Euro 2020: Czech Republic's Patrik Schick scores stunning goal from halfway line, leaves Twitter amazed- WATCH

After receiving a rebound in the midfield, Patrik Schick noticed that the Scotland goalkeeper was off his line and decided to shoot from the long way out.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 14, 2021 08:08 PM IST
Patrik Schick reacts after scoring against Scotland(Twitter)

Czech Republic's Patrik Schick scored an absolute world-class goal from the halfway line during their Euro 2020 league game against Scotland.

The goal arrived in the 52nd minute when Scotland defender Jack Hendry's shot was blocked by a Czech player and the rebound rolled to Schick at the centre line. While he only had one defender to beat with a teammate arriving for support, the 25-year-old noticed that Scotland goalkeeper was off his line and decided to shoot from the long way out.

WATCH| Patrik Schick scores a world-class goal

To everyone's disbelief, the ball found the back of the net and the goal. With this goal, the Czechs took a two-goal lead against Scotland at the time.

As per OptaJoe, Patrik Schick's second goal (49.7 yards) is the furthest distance from which a goal has been scored on record at the European Championships (since 1980).

This goal was bound to set Twitter on fire. Here are some of the best reactions:

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
patrik schick euro 2020 uefa euro 2020
TRENDING NEWS

No ‘paw-parazzi’ please: Puppy’s reaction to being filmed is hilarious. Watch

Mom describes daughter’s 35k Gucci belt as a school belt, video goes viral

Robert Irwin shares pic of giant tooth that fell out of crocodile’s mouth

Tweeple spark meme-fest with viral clip of Mumbai car drowning in sinkhole
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
World Blood Donor Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP