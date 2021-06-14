Euro 2020: Czech Republic's Patrik Schick scores stunning goal from halfway line, leaves Twitter amazed- WATCH

Czech Republic's Patrik Schick scored an absolute world-class goal from the halfway line during their Euro 2020 league game against Scotland.

The goal arrived in the 52nd minute when Scotland defender Jack Hendry's shot was blocked by a Czech player and the rebound rolled to Schick at the centre line. While he only had one defender to beat with a teammate arriving for support, the 25-year-old noticed that Scotland goalkeeper was off his line and decided to shoot from the long way out.

WATCH| Patrik Schick scores a world-class goal

To everyone's disbelief, the ball found the back of the net and the goal. With this goal, the Czechs took a two-goal lead against Scotland at the time.

As per OptaJoe, Patrik Schick's second goal (49.7 yards) is the furthest distance from which a goal has been scored on record at the European Championships (since 1980).

This goal was bound to set Twitter on fire. Here are some of the best reactions: