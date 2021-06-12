Euro 2020 Denmark vs Finland Live Score: Play stops; Denmark's Eriksen getting treatment for serious injury
- UEFA Euro 2020 Denmark vs Finland Live Score: Denmark would eye a repeat of the 1992 European Championship when they begin their Euro 2020 campaign against Finland at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.
Denmark vs Finland, Euro 2020 Live: Denmark would eye a repeat of the 1992 European Championship when they begin their Euro 2020 campaign against Finland at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen. Denmark have lost just one of their last 12 matches in all competitions, while Finland are now winless in their last six, suffering four losses in the process. All eyes will be on the likes of Kasper Schmeichel, Andreas Christensen, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Christian Eriksen, and Teemu Pukki.
Follow live score and updates of euro 2020, Denmark vs Finland
Follow all the updates here:
-
JUN 12, 2021 10:13 PM IST
Eriksen down
ERIKSEN DOWN! Kasper Schmeichel runs up to the other side and there is a massive concern. What's happened here? He is going to be stretchered away now. He has collapsed in very a concerning way
-
JUN 12, 2021 10:12 PM IST
Denmark vs Finland, Euro 2020 Live: UP AND AWAY FROM WIND
39' WIDE FROM WIND! Slick footwork at the edge of the box, a side step, and a curler seeking top right corner. The ball, however, flies over.
-
JUN 12, 2021 10:09 PM IST
Denmark vs Finland, Euro 2020 Live: Hradecky at it again
35'
Denmark float a free-kick from deep towards the far post, where Hradecky pouches the ball for Finland
-
JUN 12, 2021 10:06 PM IST
ANOTHER COLLISION IN THE FINLAND CAMP
This time, Daniel O’Shaughnessy is down and has a bleeding nose after colliding with Finland's kjaer. He is back up after receiving some treatment.
-
JUN 12, 2021 10:02 PM IST
OUCH!
A small lob from the left by Denmark's Maelhe, seeking Poulson. However, Hradecky intercepts the ball and attempts to pouch it. However, he collides with his own player, Uronen , in the process. The player is okay after receiving some treatment.
-
JUN 12, 2021 09:59 PM IST
A LITTLE EARLIER, PUKKI WAS ON THE BREAK
In the 23rd minute, Puki threatened Denmark on the counter. He was trying to outrun Simon Kjaer and maybe have a go at from distance. However, there was a lot of pulling and pushing and eventually, Kjaer brought Pukki down. A free-kick was given but nothing came off it.
-
JUN 12, 2021 09:58 PM IST
Denmark vs Finland, Euro 2020 Live: Hojbjerg comes close
SHOOOOOTTT AND WIDEEE! A brilliant run down the left flank from Hojbjerg. He outruns Finnish defender Toivio initially but the latter catches up and his challenge forces the Denmark player to slam the ball wide of the near post. Denmark continues to play the majority of the game in the Finland half.
-
JUN 12, 2021 09:53 PM IST
BLAZED OVER DELANEY
BLAZED OVER! Denmark wins a corner after the ball is deflected off a Finnish defender while attempting to intercept a cross. Eriksen curled the ball into the box from the right flank and picked Delaney at the far end. He took the first touch and then shot at goal but the ball flew over the goal. He looked at the ground right away to suggest he may have slipped.
-
JUN 12, 2021 09:50 PM IST
Denmark vs Finland, Euro 2020 Live: HRADECKY DENIES ERIKSEN
SAVED! Finland goalkeeper Hradecky is on fire today, making saves after save.
This time, he denis Eriksen, who has ample space and time at edge of the box on the right. He takes his time, lines the shot up but fails to beat the diving Hradecky.
-
JUN 12, 2021 09:46 PM IST
HRADECKY TO THE RESCUE AGAIN
SAVED! Another spectacular save from Hradecky. A fine ball in from the left flank into the box. Hjobjerg gets great contact with the header and it is on target. However, the ball is tipped over by the bar Finnish keeper.
-
JUN 12, 2021 09:45 PM IST
Christensen fouls
FOUL! Christensen is pulled up for his rather heavy challenge on Kamara. Free-kick awarded to Finland but nothing comes off it.
-
JUN 12, 2021 09:43 PM IST
WIDE FROM WIND
Great take from Eriksen, pulled it down beautifully at the edge of the box. He takes the shot but the shot is blocked by the defender.
The ball is then squared in from the left flank and Wind towers over Daniel O’Shaughnessy but fails to hit it on target.
-
JUN 12, 2021 09:41 PM IST
Denmark vs Finland, Euro 2020 Live: 10 minutes up
10 minutes up and it's been all Denmark. They have managed to penetrate the backline of Finland only to be denied by the opposition goalie on a few occasions.
-
JUN 12, 2021 09:38 PM IST
SAVE FROM HRADECKY
SAVE! That's a good save from the Finnish keeper. Jonas Wind rifles the ball from outside the box but the keeper is up to the task as he dives to his right to parry the ball away a corner. But nothing comes off it.
-
JUN 12, 2021 09:37 PM IST
Denmark come close
Corner for Denmark. Eriksen swings it, Delaney gets a head on the far end and puts the ball back into play. Hradecky, after fumbling once, manages to hold on to the ball on the deflection.
-
JUN 12, 2021 09:35 PM IST
Denmark vs Finland, Euro 2020 Live: First booking of the night
YELLOW CARD: Robin Lod is booked for a rash challenge on Braithwaite. A sliding tackle and he is rightly booked.
-
JUN 12, 2021 09:32 PM IST
Denmark vs Finland, Euro 2020 Live: KICK-OFF
Anthony Taylor blows the whistle and we ar off. Denmark wearing red and white shirts, Finland in navy blue
-
JUN 12, 2021 09:30 PM IST
Denmark vs Finland, Euro 2020 Live:
44 places separating the two sides in the FIFA world rankings. Will Finland create history on their debut?
-
JUN 12, 2021 09:25 PM IST
Denmark vs Finland, Euro 2020 Live: National anthems
Out come the players. Denmark followed by Finland.
National anthems follow
-
JUN 12, 2021 09:23 PM IST
Denmark vs Finland, Euro 2020 Live:
RIGHT THEN! Finland are ready for their European Championship debut.
-
JUN 12, 2021 09:13 PM IST
Finland in the Euros
Markku Kanerva's Finland will be appearing in the main event of the European Championship for the first time.
-
JUN 12, 2021 09:12 PM IST
Denmark in the Euros
The Danes famously won the title in 1992. However, have not been able to enjoy considerable success since 1992 as they reached the quarterfinals in 2004 but were shown the exit door after the group stage in the 2012 edition. It got worse thereafter as they failed to qualify for the 2016 tournament.
-
JUN 12, 2021 09:03 PM IST
Denmark vs Finland, Euro 2020 Live: Advantage to Finland?
->Denmark have won nine of their last 11 international matches
->Finland will enter the contest off the back of three straight losses.
-
JUN 12, 2021 09:01 PM IST
Denmark vs Finland, Euro 2020 Live: Form Guide
Denmark- L,W,W,W,D,W-- four wins in last six games
Finland- L,D,D,L,L,L-- Four losses and zero wins in last six
-
JUN 12, 2021 08:55 PM IST
Denmark vs Finland, Euro 2020 Live: Finland Playing XI
Finland Playing XI:
Hradecky, Arajuuri, O’Shaughnessy, Toivio, Kamara, Lod, Pukki, Sparv, Uronen, Pohjanpalo, Raitala
Subs: Joronen, Jaakkola, Vaisanen, Taylor, Jensen, Schuller, Soiri, Hamalainen, Kauko, Lappalainen, Ivanov, Forss
-
JUN 12, 2021 08:50 PM IST
Denmark vs Finland, Euro 2020 Live: Denmark Playing XI
Denmark starting XI:
Schmeichel, Kjaer, Maehle, Christensen, Delaney, Braithwaite, Eriksen, Wass, Wind, Poulsen, Hojbjerg
Subs: Lossl, Rannow, Andersen, Vestegaard, Skov Olsen, Dolberg, Damsgaard, Norgaard, Stryger, Cornelius, Jensen, Boilesen
-
JUN 12, 2021 08:08 PM IST
Denmark vs Finland, Euro 2020 Live:
Hello and Welcome to the live blog of the first Group B match of Euro 2020 between Denmark and Finland, being played at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen. Denmark have lost just one of their last 12 matches in all competitions, while Finland are now winless in their last six, suffering four losses in the process. Who are you backing tonight?
- UEFA Euro 2020 Belgium vs Russia Live Streaming in India: All you need to know about live streaming details on Sony Liv, match timings, venue for Euro Cup 2020 Match Today between Belgium and Russia.