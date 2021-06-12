Euro 2020 Denmark vs Finland Live Score: Play stops; Denmark's Eriksen getting treatment for serious injury

Denmark vs Finland, Euro 2020 Live: Denmark would eye a repeat of the 1992 European Championship when they begin their Euro 2020 campaign against Finland at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen. Denmark have lost just one of their last 12 matches in all competitions, while Finland are now winless in their last six, suffering four losses in the process. All eyes will be on the likes of Kasper Schmeichel, Andreas Christensen, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Christian Eriksen, and Teemu Pukki.





Follow live score and updates of euro 2020, Denmark vs Finland