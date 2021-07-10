Euro 2020 final: Italy's road to the final

For Roberto Mancini's Italy, things could not have worked out better at Euro 2020. Italy have remained unbeaten in the tournament so far, in fact, they have won all their games. Known for their defensive prowess, Italy have showcased their skills in front of the goals as well - scoring 11 goals in six games. Italy have also seen several goalscorers in the tournament - Federico Chiesa, Nicolo Barella, Lorenzo Insigne, Matteo Pessina, Ciro Immobile, and Manuel Locatello.

But can they fire Italy to Euro 2020 title win over England in the final in front of 60,000 fans at Wembley Stadium in London? Time will tell.

Euro 2020, Italy vs England: Tactical breakdown

In the meantime, here is a look at Italy's run to Euro 2020 final:

Group stage:

1) Turkey 0-3 Italy

There have been 11 own goals in Euro 2020, the most in any Euros - and so was the first one. Turkey's Merih Demiral scored an own goal in the 53rd minute of the first match of Euro 2020 as Italy took the lead. Ciro Immobile and Lorenzo Insigne added two more as Italy won 3-0.

2) Italy 3-0 Switzerland

Italy carried on their form in the next group game against Switzerland as Manuel Locatelli scored twice to give his side a strong lead. A late goal from Ciro Immobile further sweetened the deal.

3) Italy 1-0 Wales

Italy's group game against Wales was their toughest group match, but at no point, did they look uncomfortable. Matteo Pessina, who was not included in the initial squad, scored in the match to win against 10-man Wales.

Round of 16

4) Italy 2-1 Austria

Austria took Italy to the Extra Time in their Round of 16 match but Federico Chiesa and Matteo Pessina scored in the first half of the Extra time to put Italy in front. Sasa Kalajdzic scored in the 114th minute to bring some tense final few minutes, but Italy won eventually.

Quarterfinal

5) Belgium 1-2 Italy

The win over Belgium in the quarterfinal was Italy's strongest moment in the tournament. From the get go, Italy troubled the World No. 1 team's defence and Nicolo Barella, and Lorenzo Insigne scored two beautiful goals to give their team a strong lead. Romelu Lukaku scored from a penalty at the stroke of half time, but Belgium could not find the equaliser in the 2nd half.

Semifinal

6) Italy 1-1 Spain (4-2 on penalties)

Italy's performance against Spain drew some questions as they put on an insipid show in the semifinal. Italy gave away easy possession, were lacklustre in attack, and made defensive errors. But Alvaro Morata missed penalty and Gianluigi Donnarumma's brilliance in the shootout saved Italy.