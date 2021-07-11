Euro 2020 Final: Italy vs England head-to-head battle, form guide

It's all come down to the final showdown, to one last game, and to one last chance to secure continental glory. Giants of Europe Italy and England will square off against each other in the final of Euro 2020 at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. While the Azzurri defeated Spain 4-2 in the penalty shootout, the Three Lions were made to work for all of 120 minutes by Denmark before edging to a 2-1 win. If Gareth Southgate's men will, it will the country's first major trophy in 55 years. On the other hand, if Roberto Mancini's wards win, it will be Italy's first major trophy in 15 years and the first European Championship triumph in 53 years.

There's only one question that everyone is asking. Is it "Coming Home?"

Before the game begins, let's have a look at Italy vs England their head-to-head battle.

1. This is Italy's 10th major tournament final (6 World Cup, 4 EURO), with only Germany (14) having played in more among European nations. Italy won the European Championship in 1968, but have lost their subsequent two final appearances in the competition (2000 and 2012)

2. This will be England's first-ever appearance in a European Championship final and their first in the final of a major tournament since winning the 1966 World Cup. It's the longest gap between major finals (World Cup/EUROs) for any European nation (55 years).

3. England are the 13th different nation to feature in a European Championship final (counting Czechoslovakia and Czech Republic as one) - just three of the previous 12 lost their first-ever final in the competition: Yugoslavia (1960), Belgium (1980), and Portugal (2004).

4. Italy have finished as runners-up of the European Championship on two occasions, losing to France in 2000 and Spain in 2012. Only Germany and USSR (3 each) have finished as runners-up more times than Italy in the competition.

5. EURO 2020 will see England participate in the final while hosting the showpiece, the 11th instance of a European nation competing in a major tournament final as hosts (World Cup/EUROs). England also did so at the 1966 World Cup, beating Germany 4-2 at Wembley. Both of the last two European host nation finalists lost the final (Portugal at EURO 2004 and France at EURO 2016); only one of the first eight had lost their final prior to this (Sweden at the 1958 World Cup).

-ITALY VS ENGLAND FORM GUIDE-

Italy are currently on a 33-match unbeaten streak. They currently enjoy a six-match winning run in Euro 2020. After winning all their group games, they have stormed through to the final (W,W,W,W,W,W)

On the other hand, England have won five of their last six games. The Three Lions drew one game and won two during the group stage before reaching the final at Wembley. They are on an unbeaten run extending to 12 games. (W,D,W,W,W,W)