Euro 2020: 'Has it ever been home' - Denmark keeper Kasper Schmeichel's savage reply to English journalist goes viral

Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel on Tuesday gave a hilarious reply to an English journalist when he was asked about the the rhetoric "It's Coming Home". The phrase has been the defining saying of English football for the past 25 years, and now with England reaching the semifinals at the Euro 2020, England fans believe this could be the year when the Three Lions could bring the trophy "home".

England will be facing Denmark in Euro 2020 semifinals on Wednesday at Wembley Stadium in London and with Gareth Southgate's side defeating Ukraine 4-0 to reach the semis, they appear to be the favourites in the contest.

At the pre-match press conference on Tuesday, Schmeichel was asked how Denmark are dealing with the "It's coming home" chants.

In reply to the English journalist, the Leicester City goalkeeper fired back with a smile: "Has it ever been home? I don't know have you ever won it?"

The journalists in the room laughed and said that England did win the 1966 World Cup, to which Schmeichel cheekily replied that they have not yet won the Euros.

The only time England have ever lifted a major international football trophy was back in 1966 when they defeated West Germany in the final to win the World Cup. England will be looking to win their first ever Euros, but to do that they would have to go past an in-form Denmark.