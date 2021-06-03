Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Euro 2020: Injured England defender Alexander-Arnold out of Euros

The Liverpool right-back hobbled off just before the end of a 1-0 win over Austria on Wednesday.
AP | , London
UPDATED ON JUN 03, 2021 11:17 PM IST
England's Trent Alexander-Arnold.(REUTERS)

England defender Trent Alexander-Arnold was ruled out of the European Championship on Thursday with a left thigh injury sustained during a warmup match.

The Liverpool right-back hobbled off just before the end of a 1-0 win over Austria on Wednesday.

The English Football Association said a scan showed that Alexander-Arnold would be unable to play in the tournament. England manager Gareth Southgate will not replace him in the 26-man squad until after Sunday's final warmup game against Romania.

Alexander-Arnold was one of four right-backs selected by Southgate in the squad. England opens its Euro 2020 campaign on June 13 against Croatia.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
