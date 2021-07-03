Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Euro 2020: Italy striker's video of faking injury during Belgium clash goes viral; Twitterati react - WATCH

Euro 2020, Belgium vs Italy: The video of Immobile going down screaming and withering in the box has gone viral on social media.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 03, 2021 04:28 PM IST
Italy's Ciro Immobile, right, challenges for the ball with Belgium's Toby Alderweireld.(AP)

While Italy managed to pass the Belgium test in their Euro 2020 quarterfinals clash on Friday, striker Ciro Immobile has become the topic of the discussion after the match, despite not getting his name on the screenshot. Roberto Mancini's Italy defeated Belgium 2-1 in the Euro 2020 match with Lorenzo Insigne, and Nicolo Barella scoring for the Azzurri. (Euro 2020 Full Coverage)

But when Barella scored the opening goal of the match in the 31st minute, Immobile was seen feigning an injury inside the Belgian box in the lead-up to the goal.

Also read: Italy beat Belgium 2-1, advance to semifinals

The video of Immobile going down screaming and withering in the box has gone viral on social media. In the video, the Italian striker is seen immediately getting up and running to Barella to celebrate the goal as soon as he realised his teammate has scored the goal.

Twitterati was quick to react on Immobile's theatrics on the social media:

Belgium saw Romelu Lukaku getting a goal back at the stroke of half time, but they were unable to equalise in the 2nd half and were knocked out of Euro 2020. Italy will now face off against Spain in the semifinal match on Tuesday.

