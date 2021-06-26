Euro 2020 Italy vs Austria Live Score: Verratti starts for Italy, no Chiellini against Austria

Italy vs Austria, Euro 2020 Live Score: Marco Verratti returns while Manuel Locatelli starts from the bench for Italy. Defender Francesco Acerbi has replaced injured captain and defender Giorgio Chiellini. How much Roberto Mancini has transformed this Italian side - one can only wonder. Italy were always a defensively stronger side, but this Italian team are also showcasing their strengths while going forward. In every game, there is a different goalscorer for Italy and this is why they are the favourites to win the tournament at this point. But can Austria find a way back?





Follow live score and updates of Euro 2020, Italy vs Austria