Euro 2020, Italy vs England: Luke Shaw scores the fastest-ever goal in final of a European Championship - WATCH
football

Euro 2020, Italy vs England: Luke Shaw scores the fastest-ever goal in final of a European Championship - WATCH

Euro 2020: Luke Shaw's goal was clocked in at 1 minute 57th second and this is the fastest goal scored ever in the final of Euro Championships.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUL 12, 2021 12:51 AM IST
England's Luke Shaw, right, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Euro 2020 final match between England and Italy.(AP)

England were off to a dream start in the Euro 2020 final against Italy as Luke Shaw hammered their side in front in less than two minutes. A nervy moment from England defender Harry Maguire saw Italy getting an early corner. But Lorenzo Insigne's cross in the box was dealt well by Maguire, and he initiated a counter-attack.

The ball reached Harry Kane who released Kieran Trippier with plenty of space down the right flank. Trippier crossed it to the fast-post from where Luke Shaw unleashed a thunderous left-footed volley past Gianluigi Donnarumma. (Euro 2020 Full Coverage)

Euro 2020, Italy vs England - LIVE!

Shaw's goal was clocked in at 1 minute 57th second and this is the fastest goal scored ever in the final of Euro Championships.

This is the first time England are playing a final in the history of the Euros. The Gareth Southgate-led team reached the final after defeating Denmark 2-1 in the semifinal at Wembley.

England and Italy players took a knee before the starting whistle to bring attention to racial injustice. The England players have done that at all of their matches at Euro 2020.

euro 2020 uefa euro 2020
