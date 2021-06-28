Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Euro 2020 Live Score, France vs Switzerland: Seferovic scores, world champions are trailing; France 0-1 Switzerland
Euro 2020 Live Score, France vs Switzerland(AP)
Live

Euro 2020 Live Score, France vs Switzerland: Seferovic scores, world champions are trailing; France 0-1 Switzerland

  • Euro 2020 Live Score, France vs Switzerland: Haris Seferović put Switzerland ahead in first half. All eyes are on Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe now to pull things back. Follow live score and updates of Euro 2020, France vs Switzerland.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 29, 2021 01:01 AM IST

France vs Switzerland, Euro 2020 Live Score: Haris Seferović hammered Switzerland in front in the 15th minute. France drew two of their three group stages matches, one of them against Hungary. Being the 2018 World Champions and pegged as one of the favourites to win the tournament, this has not been a strong start for France. Can Switzerland make the most of this and pull off the biggest upset?


Follow live score and updates of Euro 2020, France vs Switzerland

Follow all the updates here:

  • Tue, 29 Jun 2021 12:59 AM

    29' France 0-1 Switzerland

    SHOT! Rabiot takes a powerful shot towards goal, but just a tad bit far wide. Almost.

  • Tue, 29 Jun 2021 12:56 AM

    26' France 0-1 Switzerland

    FREEKICK! 23 meters away from goal. Griezmann all over it. Mbappe as well. Who will take the shot? Mbappe takes it but no goal.

  • Tue, 29 Jun 2021 12:53 AM

    23' France 0-1 Switzerland

    Rabiot sends in a cross to Benzema, but deflected by Swiss goalkeeper.

  • Tue, 29 Jun 2021 12:51 AM

    20' France 0-1 Switzerland

    Deschamps is on the sidelines barking instructions to his team.

  • Tue, 29 Jun 2021 12:46 AM

    15' France 0-1 Switzerland

    GOALLLLLL! Seferovic has scored and the world champions are trailing!

  • Tue, 29 Jun 2021 12:43 AM

    13' France 0-0 Switzerland

    Switzerland are playing as if they have nothing to lose. This is the right strategy.

  • Tue, 29 Jun 2021 12:39 AM

    9' France 0-0 Switzerland

    CORNER! Embolo earns a corner. Rodríguez sends the cross but well defended.

  • Tue, 29 Jun 2021 12:35 AM

    5' France 0-0 Switzerland

    Bezema sends a cross towards the front of a goal searching for a tap-in but deflected outside by Swiss defender.

  • Tue, 29 Jun 2021 12:32 AM

    2' France 0-0 Switzerland

    CORNER! An early corner kick for France, Griezmann sends the cross to the box and Varane's header went over.

  • Tue, 29 Jun 2021 12:28 AM

    KICKOFF: France 0-0 Switzerland

    KICKOFF! The ball is rolling and we are underway...

  • Tue, 29 Jun 2021 12:10 AM

    Euro 2020, France vs Switzerland - LIVE!

    The players are in the middle for the National Anthems. This means so much to France and Switzerland fans.

  • Mon, 28 Jun 2021 11:53 PM

    France vs Switzerland: Stats

    France are unbeaten in their last seven meetings with Switzerland (W3 D4), their longest ever unbeaten run against the Swiss, although four of the last five meetings between the two sides have finished level.


    (Opta Stat)

  • Mon, 28 Jun 2021 11:52 PM

    No changes for Switzerland

    There have been no changes for Switzerland in the match.

  • Mon, 28 Jun 2021 11:30 PM

    Switzerland Starting XI

    Switzerland Starting XI: Sommer, Rodriguez, Elvedi, Akanji, Widmer, Freuler, Xhaka, Zuber, Shaqiri, Embolo, Seferovic


    Subs: Mvogo, Kobel, Mbabu, Zakaria, Vargas, Sow, Fassnacht, Benito, Mehmedi, Gavranovic, Fernandes, Schar﻿

  • Mon, 28 Jun 2021 11:30 PM

    France Starting XI

    France Starting XI: Hugo Lloris (capt); Raphael Varane, Clement Lenglet, Presnel Kimpembe; Benjamin Pavard, N'Golo Kante, Paul Pogba, Adrien Rabiot; Antoine Griezmann; Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema


    Subs: Mandanda, Maignan, Lemar, Giroud, Tolisso, Zouma, Sissoko, Coman, Hernandez, Ben Yedder, Dubois, Thuram.

  • Mon, 28 Jun 2021 09:29 PM

    Euro 2020, France vs Switzerland - LIVE!

    Hello and welcome to our live blog Euro 2020, France vs Switzerland football match. The FIFA World Champions had a topsy-turvy run to the Round of 16, and hence they will be eager to get a strong win over Switzerland.

Topics
uefa euro 2020 euro 2020
