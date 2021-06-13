Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Euro 2020: Portugal's Cancelo out of Euros due to COVID, replaced by Dalot

The versatile Manchester City player tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Saturday and is "doing well" after being placed in isolation, the team added.
Budapest
UPDATED ON JUN 13, 2021 04:20 PM IST
Portugal's Joao Cancelo celebrates scoring their third goal.(REUTERS)

Portugal defender Joao Cancelo has been ruled out of Euro 2020 after testing positive for COVID-19 and will be replaced by Diogo Dalot ahead of their tournament opener against Hungary on Tuesday, the European champions said on Sunday.

The versatile Manchester City player tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Saturday and is "doing well" after being placed in isolation, the team added.

"In accordance with the COVID-19 protocol defined by UEFA before the Euro 2020 matches, all players and members of the entourage underwent RT-PCR tests on Saturday," Portugal said in a statement https://www.fpf.pt/pt/News/Todas-as-notícias/Notícia/news/29960.

"The results, with the exception of Cancelo, were negative."

Portugal Under-21 international Dalot, who plays for Italian Serie A side AC Milan, will join the team's delegation in Budapest to prepare for his debut at Euro 2020.

