Euro 2020 Portugal vs France Live Football Score: Ronaldo scores, equals goalscoring world record; Portugal 2-2 France
Portugal vs France, Euro 2020 Live Score: Cristiano Ronaldo scored another penalty to level the scores. With the goal, he equaled Iran's Ali Daei's record of most international goals with 109 goals to his name. Karim Benzema doubled France's lead at the start of 2nd half. He had scored the first goal from the penalty spot at the ned turned it around with a goal from penalty box and it is all level at halftime. Cristiano Ronaldo put Portugal in front after scoring from the penalty box in the early minutes of the game.
Follow live score and updates of Euro 2020, Portugal vs France
Follow all the updates here:
Thu, 24 Jun 2021 02:10 AM
78' Portugal 2-2 France
Semedo has gone down after suffering a knock. But nothing too serious. Portugal would want to run down the clock.
Thu, 24 Jun 2021 02:05 AM
73' Portugal 2-2 France
Silva and Moutinho OUT
Neves and Bruno Fernandes IN
Thu, 24 Jun 2021 02:04 AM
72' Portugal 2-2 France
Palhinha has hit it over the fence. Got a little carried away.
Thu, 24 Jun 2021 02:00 AM
68' Portugal 2-2 France
CHANCE! Pogba takes a shot and fantastic save by Rui Patricio. Griezmann gets a chance on rebound but Patricio saves it.
Thu, 24 Jun 2021 01:59 AM
65' Portugal 2-2 France
Thu, 24 Jun 2021 01:51 AM
60' Portugal 2-2 France
GOALLLL! Ronaldo hammers another goal from penalty and it is back to level terms.
Thu, 24 Jun 2021 01:51 AM
59' Portugal 1-2 France
PENALTY! France have awarded a penalty again for a hand bal.
Thu, 24 Jun 2021 01:48 AM
56' Portugal 1-2 France
Portugal are not able to move in front, there is a need to change something.
Thu, 24 Jun 2021 01:46 AM
54' Portugal 1-2 France
If the scoreline remains this in both the games, then Portugal are out of the contest.
Thu, 24 Jun 2021 01:42 AM
49' Portugal 1-2 France
CHANCE! Ronaldo takes a jump and heads it towards goalpost, but it just missed the goalkeeper.
Thu, 24 Jun 2021 01:40 AM
48' Portugal 1-2 France
GOALLLL! Karim Benzema has scored... but the joyis shortlived. Benzema is OFF! Just by a mm.
Thu, 24 Jun 2021 01:39 AM
47' Portugal 1-1 France
If the scoreline remain the same in both matches, Germany will be eliminated.
Thu, 24 Jun 2021 01:37 AM
2nd half: Portugal 1-1 France
The ball sets rolling and we are off.
Change for both teams:
France - Lucas Hernandez OFF, Lucas Digne ON
Portugal - Palhinha ON, Danilo OFF
Thu, 24 Jun 2021 01:27 AM
Portugal 1-1 France
The last-16 matches now look like this:
Belgium vs Hungary
England vs Portugal
France vs Switzerland
Thu, 24 Jun 2021 01:19 AM
HT: Portugal 1-1 France
It is all levelled at Puskas Arena after two controversial penalty calls! It is Portugal 1-1 France
Thu, 24 Jun 2021 01:17 AM
45+2' Portugal 1-1 France
GOALLL! Benzema equalises with a penalty kick!
Thu, 24 Jun 2021 01:16 AM
45': Portugal 1-0 France
PENALTY! Semedo has been booked for a challenge on Mbappe and France have a penalty.
Thu, 24 Jun 2021 01:15 AM
44' Portugal 1-0 France
France are searching hard for an equaliser in the dying minutes.
Thu, 24 Jun 2021 01:10 AM
40' Portugal 1-0 France
YELLOW! Antoine Griezmann has been booked for dissent. Unnecessary..
Thu, 24 Jun 2021 01:08 AM
38' Portugal 1-0 France
CHANCE! Semedo tried to send a cross inside, but he only found France defence line.
Thu, 24 Jun 2021 01:06 AM
36' Portugal 1-0 France
CHANCE! Joao Moutinho keeps running, he was taken down, he got and up and tried to run again, before Paul Pogba took the ball back.
Thu, 24 Jun 2021 01:04 AM
34' Portugal 1-0 France
CHANCE! Joao Moutinho gets a cross from Semedo and it was begging a header from him.
Thu, 24 Jun 2021 01:00 AM
29' Portugal 1-0 France
GOALLLLL! Ronaldo nets it in!
Thu, 24 Jun 2021 12:57 AM
27' Portugal 0-0 France
FREEKICK! Moutinho sends it in and Llroris takes down Semedo and that is penalty!
Thu, 24 Jun 2021 12:55 AM
24' Portugal 0-0 France
The speed of the match has slowed down as both the teams are comfortable with what they have, looking to hold on. It will be enough.
Thu, 24 Jun 2021 12:51 AM
21' Portugal 0-0 France
Nervy defending from France as Portugal break through. This could have been tricky.
Thu, 24 Jun 2021 12:47 AM
17' Portugal 0-0 France
CHANCE! Mbappe was opened up by Pogba, and he hammered it straight to Rui Patricio. But this was offisde, even though no flag was up.
Thu, 24 Jun 2021 12:46 AM
16' Portugal 0-0 France
CHANCE! A cross inside the box was too high for Ronaldo. He could not go for a header.
Thu, 24 Jun 2021 12:43 AM
13' Portugal 0-0 France
GOALLL FOR HUNGARY! Big goal and this could have major complications. At this point, Germany are staring at the exit doors.
Thu, 24 Jun 2021 12:40 AM
11' Portugal 0-0 France
CHANCE! Pogba sets Mbappe free with a long pass, but Pobga's pass was slighly overhit.
Thu, 24 Jun 2021 12:39 AM
9' Portugal 0-0 France
Griezmann takes down Diogo Jota and what a fantastic challenge that was. One second late and that would have been a straight red card.
Thu, 24 Jun 2021 12:35 AM
5' Portugal 0-0 France
Cristiano Ronald was fouled by Paul Pobga, but nothing too serious.
Thu, 24 Jun 2021 12:34 AM
4' Portugal 0-0 France
SHOT! Renato Sanches hammers it in the box, but it was saved by the keeper. Nothing came off it.
Thu, 24 Jun 2021 12:31 AM
2' Portugal 0-0 France
Pogba sends a long pass for Kimpembe who tries to cross into the box, but nothing came off it.
Thu, 24 Jun 2021 12:26 AM
KICKOFF: Portugal 0-0 France
KICKOFF! The ball is rolling and we are underway....
Thu, 24 Jun 2021 12:16 AM
Euro 2020, Portugal vs France - LIVE!
Cristiano Ronaldo is in the middle as Portugal and France take the center stage for their National Anthems.
Thu, 24 Jun 2021 12:16 AM
Cristiano Ronaldo break France curse?
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo has never scored against France.
Thu, 24 Jun 2021 12:06 AM
Pepe speaks to Sky Sports
"We need to be what we have always been, a very combative team which plays with solidarity," Pepe said ahead of the game - a rematch of the Euro 2016 final, which Portugal won 1-0 after extra time.
"After Germany, we were very sad but we've thoroughly analysed our performance and we want to show what we're worth. The last match wasn't good, that's true, but tomorrow we have the chance to prove our doubters wrong and play at our best level."
Thu, 24 Jun 2021 12:01 AM
Euro 2020 Stats
Portugal have won only one of their last 13 matches against France (D1 L11) - that was the Euro 2016 final, played at the Stade de France.
(Source: Opta Stats)
Wed, 23 Jun 2021 11:54 PM
Group F situation
France: Already through
Portugal: A draw would do it
Germany: A draw would do it
Hungary: Need a win
Wed, 23 Jun 2021 11:50 PM
No Bruno Fernandes
Portugal have left out Bruno Fernandes who is starting from the bench. Big call.
Wed, 23 Jun 2021 11:44 PM
France Starting XI
France Starting XI: Lloris, Kounde, Varane, Kimpembe, Lucas, Pogba, Kante, Tolisso, Griezmann, Mbappe, Benzema.
Subs: Pavard, Lenglet, Lemar, Giroud, Rabiot, Zouma, Mandanda, Sissoko, Digne, Coman, Ben Yedder, Maignan.
Wed, 23 Jun 2021 11:43 PM
Portugal Starting XI
Starting XI: Rui Patricio, Nelson Semedo, Pepe, Dias, Guerreiro, Joao Moutinho, Danilo Pereira, Sanches, Bernardo Silva, Ronaldo, Jota.
Subs: Fonte, Andre Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Lopes, William Carvalho, Rafa Silva, Neves, Dalot, Rui Silva, Joao Felix, Sergio Oliveira, Joao Palhinha.
Wed, 23 Jun 2021 06:08 PM
Euro 2020, Portugal vs France - LIVE!
Hello and welcome to our live blog on Euro 2020, Portugal vs France football match. Both the teams will be eyeing a win, even though France are already through to the Round of 16. Portugal need a win.