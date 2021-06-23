Euro 2020 Portugal vs France Live Football Score: Ronaldo scores, equals goalscoring world record; Portugal 2-2 France

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UEFA Euro 2020 Live Score, Portugal vs France(Pool via REUTERS)
Live

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 24, 2021 02:10 AM IST

Portugal vs France, Euro 2020 Live Score: Cristiano Ronaldo scored another penalty to level the scores. With the goal, he equaled Iran's Ali Daei's record of most international goals with 109 goals to his name. Karim Benzema doubled France's lead at the start of 2nd half. He had scored the first goal from the penalty spot at the ned turned it around with a goal from penalty box and it is all level at halftime. Cristiano Ronaldo put Portugal in front after scoring from the penalty box in the early minutes of the game.


Follow all the updates here:

  • Thu, 24 Jun 2021 02:10 AM

    78' Portugal 2-2 France

    Semedo has gone down after suffering a knock. But nothing too serious. Portugal would want to run down the clock.

  • Thu, 24 Jun 2021 02:05 AM

    73' Portugal 2-2 France

    Silva and Moutinho OUT

    Neves and Bruno Fernandes IN

  • Thu, 24 Jun 2021 02:04 AM

    72' Portugal 2-2 France

    Palhinha has hit it over the fence. Got a little carried away.

  • Thu, 24 Jun 2021 02:00 AM

    68' Portugal 2-2 France

    CHANCE! Pogba takes a shot and fantastic save by Rui Patricio. Griezmann gets a chance on rebound but Patricio saves it.

  • Thu, 24 Jun 2021 01:59 AM

    65' Portugal 2-2 France

  • Thu, 24 Jun 2021 01:51 AM

    60' Portugal 2-2 France

    GOALLLL! Ronaldo hammers another goal from penalty and it is back to level terms.

  • Thu, 24 Jun 2021 01:51 AM

    59' Portugal 1-2 France

    PENALTY! France have awarded a penalty again for a hand bal.

  • Thu, 24 Jun 2021 01:48 AM

    56' Portugal 1-2 France

    Portugal are not able to move in front, there is a need to change something.

  • Thu, 24 Jun 2021 01:46 AM

    54' Portugal 1-2 France

    If the scoreline remains this in both the games, then Portugal are out of the contest.

  • Thu, 24 Jun 2021 01:42 AM

    49' Portugal 1-2 France

    CHANCE! Ronaldo takes a jump and heads it towards goalpost, but it just missed the goalkeeper.

  • Thu, 24 Jun 2021 01:40 AM

    48' Portugal 1-2 France

    GOALLLL! Karim Benzema has scored... but the joyis shortlived. Benzema is OFF! Just by a mm.

  • Thu, 24 Jun 2021 01:39 AM

    47' Portugal 1-1 France

    If the scoreline remain the same in both matches, Germany will be eliminated.

  • Thu, 24 Jun 2021 01:37 AM

    2nd half: Portugal 1-1 France

    The ball sets rolling and we are off.


    Change for both teams:


    France - Lucas Hernandez OFF, Lucas Digne ON

    Portugal - Palhinha ON, Danilo OFF

  • Thu, 24 Jun 2021 01:27 AM

    Portugal 1-1 France

    The last-16 matches now look like this:

    Belgium vs Hungary

    England vs Portugal

    France vs Switzerland

  • Thu, 24 Jun 2021 01:19 AM

    HT: Portugal 1-1 France

    It is all levelled at Puskas Arena after two controversial penalty calls! It is Portugal 1-1 France

  • Thu, 24 Jun 2021 01:17 AM

    45+2' Portugal 1-1 France

    GOALLL! Benzema equalises with a penalty kick!

  • Thu, 24 Jun 2021 01:16 AM

    45': Portugal 1-0 France

    PENALTY! Semedo has been booked for a challenge on Mbappe and France have a penalty.

  • Thu, 24 Jun 2021 01:15 AM

    44' Portugal 1-0 France

    France are searching hard for an equaliser in the dying minutes.

  • Thu, 24 Jun 2021 01:10 AM

    40' Portugal 1-0 France

    YELLOW! Antoine Griezmann has been booked for dissent. Unnecessary..

  • Thu, 24 Jun 2021 01:08 AM

    38' Portugal 1-0 France

    CHANCE! Semedo tried to send a cross inside, but he only found France defence line.

  • Thu, 24 Jun 2021 01:06 AM

    36' Portugal 1-0 France

    CHANCE! Joao Moutinho keeps running, he was taken down, he got and up and tried to run again, before Paul Pogba took the ball back.

  • Thu, 24 Jun 2021 01:04 AM

    34' Portugal 1-0 France

    CHANCE! Joao Moutinho gets a cross from Semedo and it was begging a header from him.

  • Thu, 24 Jun 2021 01:00 AM

    29' Portugal 1-0 France

    GOALLLLL! Ronaldo nets it in!

  • Thu, 24 Jun 2021 12:57 AM

    27' Portugal 0-0 France

    FREEKICK! Moutinho sends it in and Llroris takes down Semedo and that is penalty!

  • Thu, 24 Jun 2021 12:55 AM

    24' Portugal 0-0 France

    The speed of the match has slowed down as both the teams are comfortable with what they have, looking to hold on. It will be enough.

  • Thu, 24 Jun 2021 12:51 AM

    21' Portugal 0-0 France

    Nervy defending from France as Portugal break through. This could have been tricky.

  • Thu, 24 Jun 2021 12:47 AM

    17' Portugal 0-0 France

    CHANCE! Mbappe was opened up by Pogba, and he hammered it straight to Rui Patricio. But this was offisde, even though no flag was up.

  • Thu, 24 Jun 2021 12:46 AM

    16' Portugal 0-0 France

    CHANCE! A cross inside the box was too high for Ronaldo. He could not go for a header.

  • Thu, 24 Jun 2021 12:43 AM

    13' Portugal 0-0 France

    GOALLL FOR HUNGARY! Big goal and this could have major complications. At this point, Germany are staring at the exit doors.

  • Thu, 24 Jun 2021 12:40 AM

    11' Portugal 0-0 France

    CHANCE! Pogba sets Mbappe free with a long pass, but Pobga's pass was slighly overhit.

  • Thu, 24 Jun 2021 12:39 AM

    9' Portugal 0-0 France

    Griezmann takes down Diogo Jota and what a fantastic challenge that was. One second late and that would have been a straight red card.

  • Thu, 24 Jun 2021 12:35 AM

    5' Portugal 0-0 France

    Cristiano Ronald was fouled by Paul Pobga, but nothing too serious.

  • Thu, 24 Jun 2021 12:34 AM

    4' Portugal 0-0 France

    SHOT! Renato Sanches hammers it in the box, but it was saved by the keeper. Nothing came off it.

  • Thu, 24 Jun 2021 12:31 AM

    2' Portugal 0-0 France

    Pogba sends a long pass for Kimpembe who tries to cross into the box, but nothing came off it.

  • Thu, 24 Jun 2021 12:26 AM

    KICKOFF: Portugal 0-0 France

    KICKOFF! The ball is rolling and we are underway....

  • Thu, 24 Jun 2021 12:16 AM

    Euro 2020, Portugal vs France - LIVE!

    Cristiano Ronaldo is in the middle as Portugal and France take the center stage for their National Anthems.

  • Thu, 24 Jun 2021 12:16 AM

    Cristiano Ronaldo break France curse?

    Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo has never scored against France.

  • Thu, 24 Jun 2021 12:06 AM

    Pepe speaks to Sky Sports

    "We need to be what we have always been, a very combative team which plays with solidarity," Pepe said ahead of the game - a rematch of the Euro 2016 final, which Portugal won 1-0 after extra time.


    "After Germany, we were very sad but we've thoroughly analysed our performance and we want to show what we're worth. The last match wasn't good, that's true, but tomorrow we have the chance to prove our doubters wrong and play at our best level."

  • Thu, 24 Jun 2021 12:01 AM

    Euro 2020 Stats

    Portugal have won only one of their last 13 matches against France (D1 L11) - that was the Euro 2016 final, played at the Stade de France.

    (Source: Opta Stats)

  • Wed, 23 Jun 2021 11:54 PM

    Group F situation

    France: Already through

    Portugal: A draw would do it

    Germany: A draw would do it

    Hungary: Need a win

  • Wed, 23 Jun 2021 11:50 PM

    No Bruno Fernandes

    Portugal have left out Bruno Fernandes who is starting from the bench. Big call.

  • Wed, 23 Jun 2021 11:44 PM

    France Starting XI

    France Starting XI: Lloris, Kounde, Varane, Kimpembe, Lucas, Pogba, Kante, Tolisso, Griezmann, Mbappe, Benzema.


    Subs: Pavard, Lenglet, Lemar, Giroud, Rabiot, Zouma, Mandanda, Sissoko, Digne, Coman, Ben Yedder, Maignan.

  • Wed, 23 Jun 2021 11:43 PM

    Portugal Starting XI

    Starting XI: Rui Patricio, Nelson Semedo, Pepe, Dias, Guerreiro, Joao Moutinho, Danilo Pereira, Sanches, Bernardo Silva, Ronaldo, Jota.


    Subs: Fonte, Andre Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Lopes, William Carvalho, Rafa Silva, Neves, Dalot, Rui Silva, Joao Felix, Sergio Oliveira, Joao Palhinha.

  • Wed, 23 Jun 2021 06:08 PM

    Euro 2020, Portugal vs France - LIVE!

    Hello and welcome to our live blog on Euro 2020, Portugal vs France football match. Both the teams will be eyeing a win, even though France are already through to the Round of 16. Portugal need a win.

