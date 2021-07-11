Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Euro 2020: Queen, Prince William send their wishes to England football team ahead of final against Italy
football

Euro 2020: Queen, Prince William send their wishes to England football team ahead of final against Italy

Euro 2020: In a special note addressed to the Gareth Southgate OBE, Queen Elizabeth recalled England's 1966 World Cup win under Bobby Moore's captaincy.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 11, 2021 07:11 PM IST
Queen Elizabeth sends her wishes.(AP)

As manager Gareth Southgate-led England football team get ready to play their first-ever Euro finals, the team has received best wishes from a host of royals and senior figures, including Queen Elizabeth II and Prince William. England will be playing Italy in the Euro 2020 final at the Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday, and if they win, it would be England's first Euro trophy win.

In a special note addressed to the Gareth Southgate OBE, Queen Elizabeth recalled England's 1966 World Cup win under Bobby Moore's captaincy.

Also read: Euro 2020 Final: Italy vs England head-to-head battle, form guide

“Fifty-five years ago I was fortunate to present the World Cup to Bobby Moore and saw what it meant to the players, management, and support staff to reach and win the final of a major international football tournament,” the note, written on a Windsor Castle letterhead, said.

“I want to send my congratulations and that of my family to you all on reaching the final of the European Championships, and send my good wishes for tomorrow with the hope that history will record not only your success but also the spirit, commitment and pride with which you have conducted yourselves,” it further added.

Meanwhile, Prince William, the President of England's Football Association (FA), also released video footage to wish England squad led by captain Harry Kane.

“What a team performance it’s been. Every member of the squad has played their part, and all the backroom team as well have been truly essential,” he said.

“I can’t really believe this is happening. So exciting and I just wish you the very best of luck. You bring out the very best of England, and we are all behind you. The whole country is behind you. So, bring it home,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
euro 2020 uefa euro 2020
TRENDING NEWS

Glass octopus with transparent skin captured on camera. Rare video goes viral

Healthcare workers in J&K cross river to carry out door-to-door vaccination

Mumbai Police’s 'walk away from the talk' post leaves people chuckling

Video shows how this 87-year-old grandma supported her transgender granddaughter
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Prices
Zika virus
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP