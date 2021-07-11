Euro 2020: Queen, Prince William send their wishes to England football team ahead of final against Italy

As manager Gareth Southgate-led England football team get ready to play their first-ever Euro finals, the team has received best wishes from a host of royals and senior figures, including Queen Elizabeth II and Prince William. England will be playing Italy in the Euro 2020 final at the Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday, and if they win, it would be England's first Euro trophy win.

In a special note addressed to the Gareth Southgate OBE, Queen Elizabeth recalled England's 1966 World Cup win under Bobby Moore's captaincy.

“Fifty-five years ago I was fortunate to present the World Cup to Bobby Moore and saw what it meant to the players, management, and support staff to reach and win the final of a major international football tournament,” the note, written on a Windsor Castle letterhead, said.

“I want to send my congratulations and that of my family to you all on reaching the final of the European Championships, and send my good wishes for tomorrow with the hope that history will record not only your success but also the spirit, commitment and pride with which you have conducted yourselves,” it further added.

Meanwhile, Prince William, the President of England's Football Association (FA), also released video footage to wish England squad led by captain Harry Kane.

“What a team performance it’s been. Every member of the squad has played their part, and all the backroom team as well have been truly essential,” he said.

“I can’t really believe this is happening. So exciting and I just wish you the very best of luck. You bring out the very best of England, and we are all behind you. The whole country is behind you. So, bring it home,” he added.