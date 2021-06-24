Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Euro 2020: Ronaldo scores 2 to reach 109 goals, Portugal advance
Euro 2020: Ronaldo scores 2 to reach 109 goals, Portugal advance

AP
PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 02:48 AM IST
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates.(Pool via REUTERS)

Cristiano Ronaldo scored two penalties to tie the overall men’s scoring record with 109 goals and Portugal advanced to the round of 16 at the European Championship after a 2-2 draw with France on Wednesday.

Ronaldo's tournament-leading fourth and fifth goals moved him level with former Iran striker Ali Daei at 109, while also extending his overall tournament record to 14. (Euro 2020 Full Coverage)

Karim Benzema scored both of France's goals, his first ever at the tournament after failing to find the target at Euro 2008 and 2012.

Defending champion Portugal finished in third place in the group, one spot behind Germany. France, which had already qualified, was first.

Ronaldo scored the opening goal in the 31st minute and then equalized from the spot in the 60th after Benzema put World Cup champion France ahead 2-1 shortly after halftime from Paul Pogba’s pass.

Benzema also scored a penalty in first-half injury time after Kylian Mbappe was fouled. It was Benzema’s first international goal in nearly six years after losing his place in the team following a fallout with coach Didier Deschamps.

Pogba almost scored a winner for France midway through the second half, but Portugal goalkeeper Rui Patricio made a superb one-handed save to tip his curling shot off the crossbar and then saved Antoine Griezmann’s follow up shot.

France will face Switzerland in the next round and Portugal will take on Belgium.

