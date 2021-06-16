Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Euro 2020: Russia's Fernandes cleared of spinal injury after fall in win over Finland
football

Euro 2020: Russia's Fernandes cleared of spinal injury after fall in win over Finland

Russia, who lost 3-0 to Belgium in their group opener, play Denmark in their final group game in Copenhagen on Monday.
Reuters | , St Petersburg
PUBLISHED ON JUN 16, 2021 09:58 PM IST
Russia's Mario Fernandes is stretchered off after sustaining an injury(Pool via REUTERS)

Russia have confirmed that Mario Fernandes did not suffer a spinal injury after his heavy fall in Wednesday's 1-0 win over Finland in their European Championship Group B match in St Petersburg.

Full back Fernandes had a rough fall in the first half after an aerial duel which saw him fall on his back and neck. The 30-year-old was taken off the pitch on a stretcher and taken to the hospital for scans. (Euro 2020 Full Coverage)

"Fernandes was suspected of having a thoracic spine injury," the Russian team said in a statement.

"According to the scan results, Fernandes does not have a spinal injury. He is flying with the team to Moscow and will be under the supervision of the doctors of the Russian national team."

Russia, who lost 3-0 to Belgium in their group opener, play Denmark in their final group game in Copenhagen on Monday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mario fernandes uefa euro 2020 euro 2020
TRENDING NEWS

Hippo crushes watermelon with just a bite, shares it with friend. Watch

Two-year-old asks grandpa if she could help him in ‘yawdwowk’. Watch sweet video

Smriti Irani shares old clip of Steffi Graf getting marriage proposal on court

Bird lays eggs in nest built on wreath on a door, homeowner posts pics of babies
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP