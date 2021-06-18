Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Euro 2020: Sergio Busquets returns to Spain squad after negative test
Reuters | , Madrid
UPDATED ON JUN 18, 2021 03:22 PM IST
Spain's Sergio Busquets(REUTERS)

Spain captain Sergio Busquets has recovered from COVID-19 and is to rejoin the squad immediately, the team said on Friday, in a boost to their Euro 2020 campaign after making a lacklustre start.

Busquets tested positive on June 6 while preparing for the tournament at Spain's training camp in Madrid and was sent back home to Barcelona into quarantine, although he was able to continue training on an individual basis as he was asymptomatic.

The midfielder will return to the team's camp after returning a negative test and will fly with the rest of the squad to Seville ahead of Saturday's game against Poland, the team said in a statement on their official website.

Busquets, 32, is the only surviving member of Spain's 2010 World Cup-winning side still in the squad and was named skipper after Sergio Ramos was left out of the squad due to injury.

The Barcelona player, however, is unlikely to face Poland after being unable to train with the group since he first tested positive.

Spain will be aiming to kickstart their campaign against Poland after a frustrating goalless draw with Sweden in their first game in Group E.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
