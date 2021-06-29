Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Euro 2020: Switzerland knock out World champions France after thrilling win
Euro 2020: Switzerland knock out World champions France after thrilling win

Switzerland eliminated the World Cup champions 5-4 in the shootout after a 3-3 draw on Monday in the round of 16.
AP |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 03:38 AM IST
Swiss players celebrate winning the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between France and Switzerland at the National Arena stadium in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, Pool)(AP)

France is out of the European Championship, and it was Kylian Mbappe that missed the penalty kick in the shootout.

Switzerland eliminated the World Cup champions 5-4 in the shootout after a 3-3 draw on Monday in the round of 16.

The Swiss will next play Spain in the quarterfinals in St. Petersburg on Friday.

Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer, who left the team during the group stage to be with his wife for the birth of their daughter, made the decisive safe on the 10th penalty after the previous nine had all been successful.

It was the third game in the round of 16 game to go to extra time but the first to be decided by penalties.

Switzerland substitute Mario Gavranović forced extra time with a 90-th minute equalizer.

