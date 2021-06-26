Euro 2020: Three Denmark fans test positive for Delta Covid variant

At least three Denmark football fans tested positive for the Delta coronavirus variant while attending the Euro 2020 match against Belgium, the Danish health authorities told media on Thursday. Danish Health Minister Magnus Heunicke wrote on Twitter on Wednesday that about 4,000 people sat near those who tested positive, according to news agency AP. (Euro 2020 Full Coverage)

The health authorities urged those 4,000 fans to get tested for the virus. Around 25,000 Danish fans were allowed to attend the host team's game against Belgium.

"These three people who were infected during the match, as well as their close contacts and the close contacts of their close contacts have been informed," Anette Lykke Petri, director of the Danish Agency for Patient Safety, told Danish broadcaster DR.

Denmark had lost the match against Belgium 1-2. Despite losing the first two games, they managed to finish in the 2nd position after defeating Russia 4-1 and booked a berth in the Round of 16.

Denmark will take on Gareth Bale-led Wales in their Round of 16 clash as both teams eye the first quarterfinal berth.

Finland fans test positive on return

Finland, who were eliminated from Group B, also saw a rise in number of Covid cases after the fans returned to the country. As per news agency AP, the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare on Saturday urged "all passengers who have traveled from St. Petersburg to Finland by any bus company to apply for a coronavirus test."

"Any bus or minibus may have been exposed," the institute added.