Euro 2020 Turkey vs Italy Live Football Score: Immobile starts for Italy, Calhanoglu in for Turkey
- UEFA Euro 2020 Turkey vs Italy Live Score: Italy take on Turkey at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome to kickstart the Euro 2020 championship. Follow live score and updates of Italy vs Turkey Live.
Turkey vs Italy, Euro 2020 Live: The stage is set for the Euro 2020 to kick off with Italy taking on Turkey at Olimpico Stadia in the tournament-opener. All eyes will be on Italy's prestigious defence line that features some of the top defenders in modern-day football including the likes of Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini. But Turkey are touted to be one of the potential dark horses by pundits, and that is for a reason.
Follow live score and updates of Euro 2020 Turkey vs Italy Live:
Follow all the updates here:
-
JUN 11, 2021 11:16 PM IST
Euro 2020, Turkey vs Italy Team news
Turkey team News: Cakir, Celik, Demiral, Soyuncu, Tufan, Yokuslu, Meras, Yazici, Calhanoglu, Yilmaz, Karaman
Italy Team News: Donnarumma, Florenzi, Bonucci, Chiellini, Spinazzola, Locatelli, Jorginho, Barella, Beradi, Insigne, Immobile
-
JUN 11, 2021 11:14 PM IST
Turkey squad for Euro 2020
Turkey has some really good players this time around. There is Caglar Soyuncu in defence, and there is Cengiz Under up front. Don't count out Jakan Calhanoglu in midfield. This is a strong team.
Turkey:
Goalkeepers: Altay Bayındır, Ugurcan Cakır, Mert Gunok
Defenders: Kaan Ayhan, Zeki Celik, Merih Demiral, Ozan Kabak, Umut Meras, Mert Muldur, Caglar Soyuncu, Rıdvan Yılmaz
Midfielders: Taylan Antalyalı, Hakan Calhanoglu, Halil Dervişoglu, Irfan Can Kahveci, Orkun Kokcu, Abdulkadir Omur, Dorukhan Tokoz, Ozan Tufan, Okay Yokuslu
Forwards: Kerem Akturkoglu, Kenan Karaman, Enes Unal, Cengiz Under, Yusuf Yazıcı, Burak Yılmaz.
-
JUN 11, 2021 11:07 PM IST
Italy squad for Euro 2020
Here is Euro 2020 kicking off and Italy has a superb squad. Look at that defence, with Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini joined by youngsters like Alessandro Bastoni and Rafael Toloi.
Italy
Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Alex Meret, Salvatore Sirigu
Defenders: Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Emerson Palmieri, Alessandro Florenzi, Leonardo Spinazzola, Rafael Toloi
Midfielders: Nicolo Barella, Bryan Cristante, Jorginho, Manuel Locatelli, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Stefano Sensi, Marco Verratti, Federico Bernardeschi, Federico Chiesa
Forwards: Andrea Belotti, Domenico Berardi, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne, Giacomo Raspadori.
-
JUN 11, 2021 10:44 PM IST
Turkey vs Italy, Euro 2020 - LIVE!
Hello and welcome to our live blog on Euro 2020, Turkey vs Italy match - with Roberto Mancini's Italy taking on Turkey in the season-opener. Italy are known for their defensively-strong unit that has not conceded goals for a long time. Turkey, on the other hand, have strong strikers like Hakan Calhanoglu who can prove danger up front. Plenty in store for this encounter which can be a sleeper hit. Who will come out on top?
Get our daily newsletter
Belgium missing some star quality versus Russia at Euro 2020
- Injury and fitness concerns mean neither Kevin De Bruyne nor Eden Hazard is set to start against Russia on Saturday at Saint Petersburg Stadium, where the Belgians’ World Cup hopes in 2018 died in a loss to France.
Euro 2020, TUR vs ITA Live: Italy take on Turkey in opener
- UEFA Euro 2020 Turkey vs Italy Live Score: Italy take on Turkey at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome to kickstart the Euro 2020 championship. Follow live score and updates of Italy vs Turkey Live.
Belgium not worried about COVID-19 case in Russia camp
De Bruyne to miss Belgium's game against Russia at Euro 2020
- Belgium coach Roberto Martinez said Friday he expects the Manchester City midfielder to join full training with the squad when the players return to their training camp in Tubize, near Brussels, after the game against Russia in St. Petersburg.
Scotland to take knee vs. England at Euro 2020
Euro 2020: Fatigue no factor for super-fit Dutch midfielder De Jong
Euro 2020: Wales will be awkward opponent, predicts Swiss coach
Spain players receive vaccines amid fears of side effects
Turkish champion faces UEFA in court over unpaid debts
- The Court of Arbitration for Sport said the club’s appeal hearing was being held Friday. No target date was set for a verdict.
In Pics: Turkey trains ahead of Euro 2020 opener against Italy
- Euro 2020 is set to kickoff with Turkey taking on Italy in Rome. As the teams prepare for the beginning of the much-awaited tournament, have a look at how Turkey was training.
Euro 2020 Opening Ceremony: All you need to know
In Pics: Italy trains ahead of Euro 2020 opener against Turkey
- Euro 2020 will begin with Turkey taking on Italy. Ahead of the tournament opener, here's a look at the Italy football team at training.
Spain vaccinates Euro 2020 soccer team after outbreak scare
In pics: England players train for Euro 2020
- England are heavy favourites for the Euro 2020 trophy after several players came to the tournament on the back of solid seasons for their clubs. Players like Harry Kane, Harry Maguire, Jack Grealish, Jadon Sancho and Jordan Henderson are expected to play a big sport in England's quest for a first major title in several years.