Euro 2020 Turkey vs Italy Live Football Score: Immobile starts for Italy, Calhanoglu in for Turkey

  • UEFA Euro 2020 Turkey vs Italy Live Score: Italy take on Turkey at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome to kickstart the Euro 2020 championship. Follow live score and updates of Italy vs Turkey Live.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 11, 2021 11:20 PM IST

Turkey vs Italy, Euro 2020 Live: The stage is set for the Euro 2020 to kick off with Italy taking on Turkey at Olimpico Stadia in the tournament-opener. All eyes will be on Italy's prestigious defence line that features some of the top defenders in modern-day football including the likes of Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini. But Turkey are touted to be one of the potential dark horses by pundits, and that is for a reason.


Follow live score and updates of Euro 2020 Turkey vs Italy Live:

Follow all the updates here:

  • JUN 11, 2021 11:16 PM IST

    Euro 2020, Turkey vs Italy Team news

    Turkey team News: Cakir, Celik, Demiral, Soyuncu, Tufan, Yokuslu, Meras, Yazici, Calhanoglu, Yilmaz, Karaman


    Italy Team News: Donnarumma, Florenzi, Bonucci, Chiellini, Spinazzola, Locatelli, Jorginho, Barella, Beradi, Insigne, Immobile

  • JUN 11, 2021 11:14 PM IST

    Turkey squad for Euro 2020

    Turkey has some really good players this time around. There is Caglar Soyuncu in defence, and there is Cengiz Under up front. Don't count out Jakan Calhanoglu in midfield. This is a strong team.


    Turkey:

    Goalkeepers: Altay Bayındır, Ugurcan Cakır, Mert Gunok


    Defenders: Kaan Ayhan, Zeki Celik, Merih Demiral, Ozan Kabak, Umut Meras, Mert Muldur, Caglar Soyuncu, Rıdvan Yılmaz


    Midfielders: Taylan Antalyalı, Hakan Calhanoglu, Halil Dervişoglu, Irfan Can Kahveci, Orkun Kokcu, Abdulkadir Omur, Dorukhan Tokoz, Ozan Tufan, Okay Yokuslu


    Forwards: Kerem Akturkoglu, Kenan Karaman, Enes Unal, Cengiz Under, Yusuf Yazıcı, Burak Yılmaz.

  • JUN 11, 2021 11:07 PM IST

    Italy squad for Euro 2020

    Here is Euro 2020 kicking off and Italy has a superb squad. Look at that defence, with Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini joined by youngsters like Alessandro Bastoni and Rafael Toloi.


    Italy

    Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Alex Meret, Salvatore Sirigu


    Defenders: Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Emerson Palmieri, Alessandro Florenzi, Leonardo Spinazzola, Rafael Toloi


    Midfielders: Nicolo Barella, Bryan Cristante, Jorginho, Manuel Locatelli, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Stefano Sensi, Marco Verratti, Federico Bernardeschi, Federico Chiesa


    Forwards: Andrea Belotti, Domenico Berardi, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne, Giacomo Raspadori.

  • JUN 11, 2021 10:44 PM IST

    Turkey vs Italy, Euro 2020 - LIVE!

    Hello and welcome to our live blog on Euro 2020, Turkey vs Italy match - with Roberto Mancini's Italy taking on Turkey in the season-opener. Italy are known for their defensively-strong unit that has not conceded goals for a long time. Turkey, on the other hand, have strong strikers like Hakan Calhanoglu who can prove danger up front. Plenty in store for this encounter which can be a sleeper hit. Who will come out on top?

