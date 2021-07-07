Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Euro 2020: Twitterati react after Italy beat Spain on penalties in semi-final

Euro 2020: Social media was flooded with reactions after Spain’s journey in the ongoing European championship came to an end. Let’s have look at some of the reactions.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 07, 2021 10:11 AM IST
Italy beat Spain on penalties in semi-final(Euro 2020 / Twitter)

It was an absolute heartbreaker for Spain when Italy completed a 4-2 penalty-shootout win at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday, cruising into the final of Euro 2020. Despite controlling the possession for long periods, the Spanish side was crushed out of the tournament. The match finished 1-1 after the extra time. Federico Chiesa had scored for Italy with a curling shot in the 60th minute but substitute Alvaro Morata equalized for Spain in the 80th.

However, things changed for Spain after Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma saved the penultimate spot-kick from Morata to set up the win for his team.

Social media was flooded with reactions after Spain’s journey in the ongoing European championship came to an end. Let’s have look at some of the reactions:

Spain, a three-time European champion, beat Switzerland in a penalty shootout just to get to Wembley. Having also been taken to extra time by Croatia in the last 16, the Spanish certainly took the long route to the semifinals but their journey ended there.

(With PTI Inputs)

