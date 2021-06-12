Euro 2020 Wales vs Switzerland live football score: Schar gets a yellow card; Wales 0-0 Switzerland
- UEFA Euro 2020 Wales vs Switzerland Live Score: All eyes will be on Gareth Bale as Wales take on Switzerland to start their campaign on a winning note. Follow all Wales vs Switzerland updates here.
Wales vs Switzerland, Euro 2020 Live: It will be an interesting match-up as two less-fancied teams in Wales and Switzerland face each other in the second match of Group A in the European Championship. There will be no dearth of star power on the pitch as Gareth Bales, Aaron Ramsey, Xherdan Shaqiri, and Granit Xhaka will turn out for their countries at the Baku Olympic Stadium in Azerbaijan. Follow live score and updates of Euro 2020, Wales vs Switzerland.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sat, 12 Jun 2021 07:14 PM
40' Wales 0-0 Switzerland: Seferovic with another chance
Seferovic had another chance but hit his shot above the goalpost.
-
Sat, 12 Jun 2021 07:11 PM
36' Wales 0-0 Swtizeraland
It hasn't been an open game for both sides. In spite of heavy attacking talent on the pitch, the game has been dominated by defenders.
-
Sat, 12 Jun 2021 07:02 PM
29' Wales 0-0 Swtizeraland: First Yellow card
Fabian Schar receives first yellow card of the match as he fouls Daniel James.
-
Sat, 12 Jun 2021 06:59 PM
26' Wales 0-0 Switzerland
Lovely shot by Seferovic and its just wide of the target. Brilliant turn and shoot.
-
Sat, 12 Jun 2021 06:54 PM
Game is opening up
It has been a good little spell for the Swiss as they are looking like the more dangerous side in the match.
-
Sat, 12 Jun 2021 06:52 PM
First corner for the Swiss
They have received their first corner and Fabian Schaar almost made it count.
-
Sat, 12 Jun 2021 06:49 PM
Clash of heads
Kevin Mbabu and Kieffer Moore have a clash of heads in the box and medical personnel are out on the field to look after them.
-
Sat, 12 Jun 2021 06:47 PM
What a save
Kieffer Moore header is saved by Yan Sommer. A brilliant save from the goalkeeper. It is a corner
-
Sat, 12 Jun 2021 06:44 PM
Xhaka strikes the wall
Xhaka hit a shot outside of the box but it hit a defender.
-
Sat, 12 Jun 2021 06:41 PM
Embolo
Breel Embolo will provide a threat up front for Switzerland. Can the midfielders supply the balls to him?
-
Sat, 12 Jun 2021 06:36 PM
Nice ball from Bale
Bale provides a beautiful cross for James but it is cleared by the Swiss defence.
-
Sat, 12 Jun 2021 06:34 PM
Match begins
The match has started with Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic employing a a 3-4-1-2 system.
-
Sat, 12 Jun 2021 06:25 PM
Bale- Talisman for Wales
Gareth Bale is Wales' all-time leading goal scorer with 33 from 92 games.
-
Sat, 12 Jun 2021 06:09 PM
Starting XI
Wales: Danny Ward; Connor Roberts, Chris Mepham, Joe Rodon, Ben Davies; Joe Allen, Joe Morrell, Gareth Bale (captain), Aaron Ramsey, Daniel James; Kieffer Moore.
Switzerland: Yann Sommer; Kevin Mbabu, Nico Elvedi, Fabian Schar, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez; Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka (captain), Xherdan Shaqiri; Breel Embolo, Haris Seferovic
-
Sat, 12 Jun 2021 06:06 PM
Hello
Hello and welcome to the live blog of the Wales vs Switzerland match at Euro 2020.