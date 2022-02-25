Europa League round of 16 draw: Barcelona to face Galatasaray; Sevilla plays West Ham, Atalanta vs Leverkusen
The Europa League round of 16 draw took place in Nyon, Switzerland, on Friday.
The first legs of the last-16 ties will be played on March 10 and the second legs on March 17.
Porto and Betis will play their first legs at home on March 9 to avoid a clash with Braga and Sevilla, respectively.
Russian club Spartak Moscow will play their home tie at a neutral venue, according to a decision made by European football governing body UEFA earlier on Friday.
The draw is as follows:
Rangers v Red Star Belgrade
Braga v AS Monaco
Porto v Olympique Lyonnais
Atalanta v Bayer Leverkusen
Sevilla v West Ham United
Barcelona v Galatasaray
RB Leipzig v Spartak Moscow
Real Betis v Eintracht Frankfurt