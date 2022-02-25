Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Europa League round of 16 draw: Barcelona to face Galatasaray; Sevilla plays West Ham, Atalanta vs Leverkusen
Europa League round of 16 draw: Barcelona to face Galatasaray; Sevilla plays West Ham, Atalanta vs Leverkusen

Europa League round of 16 draw: The first legs of the last-16 ties will be played on March 10 and the second legs on March 17.
Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong, left, celebrates after scoring a goal during the Europa League soccer match between Napoli and Barcelona at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium, in Naples, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP)(AP)
Updated on Feb 25, 2022 05:11 PM IST
Reuters

The Europa League round of 16 draw took place in Nyon, Switzerland, on Friday.

The first legs of the last-16 ties will be played on March 10 and the second legs on March 17.

Porto and Betis will play their first legs at home on March 9 to avoid a clash with Braga and Sevilla, respectively.

Russian club Spartak Moscow will play their home tie at a neutral venue, according to a decision made by European football governing body UEFA earlier on Friday.

The draw is as follows:

Rangers v Red Star Belgrade

Braga v AS Monaco

Porto v Olympique Lyonnais

Atalanta v Bayer Leverkusen

Sevilla v West Ham United

Barcelona v Galatasaray

RB Leipzig v Spartak Moscow

Real Betis v Eintracht Frankfurt

 

