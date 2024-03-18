Ex-Chelsea player Michy Batshuayi attempts martial arts kick as Trabzonspor fans invade pitch, attack Fenerbahce players

Turkish football saw full-blown on Sunday as police detained 12 people after Trabzonspor fans invaded the field after their side's home defeat against Fenerbahce. There were also violent scuffles between fans and visiting players. Michy Batshuayi attempted a spinning high kick on a pitch invader.

The fans charged onto the field as the visiting players celebrated their 3-2 win, at the Papara Park in Trabzon. Few Fenerbahce players hit back at fans who kicked or punched them.

Former Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi was seen attempting a spinning high kick on a fan. The security also tried forming a ring around the visitors while taking them towards the tunnel.

Here is the video:

Meanwhile, defender Bright Asayi-Samuel punched a fan, which knocked him down to the ground. It was also a hotly-contested match as Fenerbahce entered half-time with a 0-2 lead, courtesy of a brace from Fred. But Enis Bardhi (63') scored a goal for the hosts, followed by Trezeguet getting the equaliser in the 78th-minute.

But Lady Luck had other plans as Batshuayi got the winner in the 87th-minute, and that sparked massive outrage from the home side's fans. First, one fan invaded the pitch and confronted Fenerbahce players, before getting chased away by security. It sparked a massive invasion by the fans, who ran into the field.

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that among those detained were a person who attacked Fenerbahce coach Ismail Kartal, the first person to invade the field, a fan who grabbed a corner flag and rushed towards the players and a player who hit goalkeeper Dominic Livakovic.

Meanwhile, FIFA president Gianni Infantino took to Instagram and wrote, "The violence witnessed after the Turkish Super Lig match between Trabzonspor and Fenerbahce is absolutely unacceptable - on or off the field, it has no place in our sport or society."

"I have said it before, and I will say it again - without exception, in football, all players have to be safe and secure to play the game which brings such joy to so many people all over the world.

"I call on the relevant authorities to ensure that this is respected at all levels and for the perpetrators of the shocking events in Trabzon to be held accountable for their actions", he added.