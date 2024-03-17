Gareth Southgate hints at possible England return for Mason Greenwood, makes Euro 2024 decision

Currently enjoying a career revival in Spain, Mason Greenwood is currently on loan at Getafe. The English attacker has scored six goals in 24 La Liga appearances, and registered five assists. They are currently ninth in the La Liga standings, with 38 points in 29 matches. Mason Greenwood reacts during a match for Getafe.(AP)

Greenwood has appeared only once for the England senior squad, making a substitute appearance in 2020, against Iceland in a Nations League fixture. Two days after the match, he and Phil Foden were withdrawn from the squad after breaking Covid-19 quarantine guidelines in Iceland, by leaving the part of the hotel that the squad was occupying, and media reported that the players met two women in another part of the hotel.

After announcing the England squad for their upcoming friendlies, Gareth Southgate hinted at a possible return for Greenwood. Speaking to reporters, the England boss said, "Well for me I don’t think it’s something for pre-Euros. I think allowing him to get his career going again abroad appears to have been a good move but I have to say I have not tracked it closely."

"I think at this moment in time it would be a big distraction for the team and let’s see where that leads next season. I would need to know more details about the whole thing before it was an option," he further added.

Getafe have made their intentions clear that they would like to extend the Englishman's stay in Spain, beyond the current deal. But United haven't made a decision on his future yet. He hasn't appeared for United since January 2022, after the public release of videos showing his domestic abuse against partner Harriet Robson. United haven't yet made a decision, and are expected to not bring him back to the squad. Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid are also reportedly aiming to purchase him.