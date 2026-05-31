Paris Saint-German's legendary home stadium, the Parc des Princes, was far from the scene of the club's Champions League triumph in Budapest but with an electric atmosphere from tens of thousands of supporters packed inside it was like the match was being played there.

Far from scene of triumph, PSG's Paris home thunders with joy

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Some 1,500 kilometres from the Hungarian capital, the stadium throbbed with the joy of fans celebrating the club's second consecutive Champions League victory after the dramatic penalty shootout win against Arsenal.

Over 48,000 PSG supporters had crammed inside the stadium in the stifling 30C heat of an early summer heatwave to watch the match relayed on six giant screens.

With fans standing up at key moments as if the ball was on the turf below them, cries of "Ici c'est Paris" went up as victory was recorded.

They whistled at the Gunners and applauded every positive move by their side.

"It's a totally deserved victory. Arsenal did not have it in them to be the champions while PSG now enters into legend. It's incredible, all the fans were waiting for this," said Adel, 28.

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{{^usCountry}} After a somewhat lacklustre first half marked by Arsenal's early goal, Ousmane Dembele's penalty equaliser electrified the crowd, who brought out the flares and stamped their feet on the stands. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After a somewhat lacklustre first half marked by Arsenal's early goal, Ousmane Dembele's penalty equaliser electrified the crowd, who brought out the flares and stamped their feet on the stands. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} - 'A consecration' - {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} - 'A consecration' - {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In the stands, 22-year-old Vincent had come with his father, Philippe, a lifelong PSG supporter, who was sporting a retro PSG jersey from the 1980s when the club had nothing like its current global profile. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the stands, 22-year-old Vincent had come with his father, Philippe, a lifelong PSG supporter, who was sporting a retro PSG jersey from the 1980s when the club had nothing like its current global profile. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "At first, we were frustrated because they were playing with 10 players in the box, it was hard to score," commented Vincent, who sniped that Arsenal "played very poorly, their passing was messy". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "At first, we were frustrated because they were playing with 10 players in the box, it was hard to score," commented Vincent, who sniped that Arsenal "played very poorly, their passing was messy". {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Outside the stadium, the atmosphere was more tense, with 4,000 and 5,000 people gathering during the match and projectiles thrown at officers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Outside the stadium, the atmosphere was more tense, with 4,000 and 5,000 people gathering during the match and projectiles thrown at officers. {{/usCountry}}

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About 150 people "attempted to enter through one of the gates" but police pushed them back, a police spokesperson said.

But there was no such tension inside with the mayor of Paris, Emmanuel Gregoire also sporting a PSG jersey, alongside 500 children from Parisian football clubs.

For many Parisians, the second successive win was a fairy tale moment after year-after-year where the club had been synonymous with European failure.

"When you've been a supporter for many years and have experienced failure after failure after failure, having a second victory is a consecration," said Georges, 38, a resident of the district of Boulogne-Billancourt in the area of the stadium.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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