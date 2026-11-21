The late strike denied Delhi a hard-earned victory and ensured the points were shared after a fiercely Sporting Club Delhi were left frustrated after FC Goa snatched a dramatic 1-1 draw with a stoppage-time equaliser at the Fatorda Stadium on Wednesday. Juan Pena’s second-half strike looked set to secure Delhi their first win of the Indian Super League campaign, only for Álex Vallejo to rescue a point for the hosts in the 90+5th minute.

FC Goa fight back late to hold Sporting Club Delhi to a draw (ISL Image) more less

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Both sides began with attacking intent, pressing high in search of an early breakthrough. Goa threatened first in the eighth minute when Samsanga narrowly missed the target at the far post. The forward thought he had found the net in the 19th minute after being played through by Francisco Feuillassier, but his effort was ruled out for offside.

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The hosts continued to create opportunities, with Muhammed Nemil firing just over the crossbar in the 37th minute after an excellent first touch opened up space in the final third.

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{{^usCountry}} Goa resumed on the front foot after the interval, with Nemil picking out Feuillassier inside the six-yard box. However, Nora Fernandes produced a crucial save to keep Delhi on level terms. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Goa resumed on the front foot after the interval, with Nemil picking out Feuillassier inside the six-yard box. However, Nora Fernandes produced a crucial save to keep Delhi on level terms. {{/usCountry}}

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The visitors capitalised on that reprieve in the 52nd minute. Breaking quickly on the counter, Rodrigunho supplied the assist for Pena, who finished emphatically with his right foot to give Delhi the lead.

With time running out, Goa stepped up their search for an equaliser. A defensive error from Delhi presented Vallejo with an opportunity in the first minute of stoppage time, but his cross led to no breakthrough as Chiki failed to hit the target.

Goa, however, were not to be denied. In the fifth minute of added time, Feuillassier delivered a dangerous free-kick into the box, and Vallejo timed his run to meet the delivery in front of the goalkeeper and turn the ball home.