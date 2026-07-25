Ferran Torres receives Donald Trump's support after 'Make Spain Great Again' cap sparks debate

Ferran Torres has received backing from US President Donald Trump amid the controversy over the cap he wore during Spain's World Cup victory celebrations in Madrid. Torres, who scored the only goal in Spain's 1-0 win over Argentina in the final, attracted attention by wearing a cap bearing the slogan "Make Spain Great Again" during the victory parade. The phrase was widely seen as a reference to Trump's iconic "Make America Great Again" campaign slogan.

Donald Trump reacts to Ferran Torres' 'Make Spain Great Again' cap after Spain's World Cup triumph. (AFP)

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The cap quickly became a talking point across Spain, triggering mixed reactions. Critics viewed it as carrying a political message and linking Torres with right-wing ideology, while others dismissed it as a light-hearted reference to Trump's widely discussed appearance during the World Cup trophy presentation. The contrasting interpretations fuelled a broader debate over the footballer's intentions during the celebrations.

Asked about the controversy during a press conference in Washington, US President Donald Trump defended Torres, saying he believed the Spanish forward's gesture was made with good intentions.

"He's a great player. He wore a (Make America Great Again) cap. It was a great gesture, and I think he did it in good faith. We appreciate that."

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{{^usCountry}} Torres has not publicly explained the reason behind wearing the cap and has remained silent while on holiday. In the absence of any clarification from the Spanish forward, the incident has continued to fuel differing interpretations and debate in both Spain and the United States. Torres future at Barca in doubt {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Torres has not publicly explained the reason behind wearing the cap and has remained silent while on holiday. In the absence of any clarification from the Spanish forward, the incident has continued to fuel differing interpretations and debate in both Spain and the United States. Torres future at Barca in doubt {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, after carrying the weight of constant criticism throughout the tournament, Torres finally had his moment in the World Cup final and that too in the extra time. The Spanish forward admitted the winning goal felt like the reward for never giving up.

"A very big relief. I think I have been a very criticised person throughout the World Cup, but I believe, as I said before, destiny is written. Thank God, He always gives me that strength to keep going, and in the end, as I say, God gives things to the one who deserves them the most," Torres said after the World Cup final as he also won the Player of the Match award.

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Torres' future at Barcelona also remains uncertain amid growing transfer speculation. Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly keen to sign the Spain forward as they look to further bolster their attack following back-to-back UEFA Champions League titles. The transfer rumours have continued to gather pace during the summer window.