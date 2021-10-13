Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Football / FIFA condemn 'abhorrent' violence at Wembley
football

FIFA condemn 'abhorrent' violence at Wembley

World soccer's governing body is also looking into incidents in the game between Albania and Poland in Tirana, where bottles were thrown on the pitch after Poland scored.
FIFA's logo in front of its headquarters in Zurich.(REUTERS)
Published on Oct 13, 2021 03:38 PM IST
Reuters |

FIFA is investigating the clashes at Wembley Stadium between police and Hungarian supporters at Tuesday's game against England saying it has "zero tolerance against such abhorrent behaviour".

World soccer's governing body is also looking into incidents in the game between Albania and Poland in Tirana, where bottles were thrown on the pitch after Poland scored.

"FIFA is currently analysing reports of last night’s FIFA World Cup qualifier matches in order to determine the most appropriate action," the governing body said in a statement.

"FIFA strongly condemns the incidents at England v. Hungary and Albania v. Poland and would like to state that its position remains firm and resolute in rejecting any form of violence as well as any form of discrimination or abuse.

"FIFA has a very clear zero-tolerance stance against such abhorrent behaviour in football," they added.

Police came under attack from Hungary fans after they moved into the 'away section' and had to retreat.

The Metropolitan Police said they had taken action after a steward was racially abused.

"Shortly after the start of tonight's match at Wembley, officers entered the stand to arrest a spectator for a racially aggravated public order offence following comments made towards a steward," the police said on Twitter.

RELATED STORIES

"As the officers made the arrest, minor disorder broke out involving other spectators. Order was quickly restored and there have been no further incidents at this stage."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
fifa plan
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ronaldo scores hat trick, Denmark qualifies for World Cup

Fan unrest as Hungary draw at England; Poland walk off

Man Utd's Varane ruled out for a few weeks with groin injury

Germany qualify for Qatar World Cup 2022; Russia, Croatia clinch playoffs
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP