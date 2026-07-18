FIFA has reportedly informed the Spanish and Argentinian football federations that the halftime in the 2026 World Cup final won't exceed 17 minutes. According to reports, the halftime interval in the final is set to last for 17 minutes, just two minutes longer than its usual duration.

Shakira will perform at the halftime show. (AP Photo/Owen Sweeney)

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There will be an 11-minute show featuring musical performances. The rest of the time will be used for setting up and dismantling the stage for the performances, and also watering the grass.

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Justin Bieber, Madonna and popular K-pop band BTS

The halftime show will be led by Shakira, Justin Bieber, Madonna and popular K-pop band BTS. It will also have performances by Burna Boy, renowned conductor Gustavo Dudamel, and the PS22 Chorus featuring Coldplay.

The halftime spectacle will also support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which is an initiative designed to raise more than 100 million USD to expand access to football and education for children.

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{{^usCountry}} In a statement, FIFA chief Gianni Infantino said, "As the world comes together for the biggest match in football on 19 July 2026 in New York New Jersey, this historic show will also shine a light on a greater purpose by supporting the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund and our shared mission to expand access to quality education and football opportunities for children worldwide." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a statement, FIFA chief Gianni Infantino said, "As the world comes together for the biggest match in football on 19 July 2026 in New York New Jersey, this historic show will also shine a light on a greater purpose by supporting the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund and our shared mission to expand access to quality education and football opportunities for children worldwide." {{/usCountry}}

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"It will be a celebration of football, unity and shared humanity that will resonate far beyond the final whistle."

Also, the laws of the game, set by IFAB (the International Football Association Board), state that players are entitled to a break not exceeding 15 minutes due to player welfare concerns. IN 2021, IFAB rejected calls to extend the halftime break to 25 minutes, claiming that it could have a "potential negative impact on player welfare and safety resulting from a longer period of inactivity."

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FIFA revealed its plans for a halftime show in May, with a video starring Elmo and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. In the video, Martin asks Elmo for help finding major stars to perform in the show. Martin tells Elmo, "It's where people get together and there's singing and there's dancing and there's music, and it's a chance to show how amazing all different kinds of humans are."