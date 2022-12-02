FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Serbia vs Switzerland, Cameroon vs Brazil: Embolo makes it 2-2 for SUI; CMR 0-0 BRA
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: Follow Live score and updates of Serbia vs Switzerland and Cameroon vs Brazil here.
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: Brazil had already confirmed their place in the Round of 16 earlier this week. This mean, three teams - Cameroon, Switzerland and Serbia - will be vying for the last and final spot in the Round of 16 after Uruguay joined Portugal from Group H to claim the penultimate spot earlier in the evening. Brazil will be taking on Cameroon at the Lusail Iconic Stadium while Serbia and Switzerland will face each other at Stadium 974.
Follow all the updates here:
Dec 03, 2022 01:24 AM IST
FIFA World Cup Live Score: HALF-TIME
Brazil and Cameroon are yet to break the deadlock after 45 minutes of action while it has been a cracking 1st half at Stadium 974 with four goals being struck between Serbia and Switzerland
SRB 2-2 SUI | 1st HALF
CMR 0-0 BRA | 1st HALF
Dec 03, 2022 01:19 AM IST
Cameroon vs Brazil Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Couple of chances for Brazil
Brazil have been the more dominant side, but are yet to find the back of the net, Rodrygo was the latest with the attempt, but sent it just over the post.
CMR 0-0 BRA | 1st HALF
Dec 03, 2022 01:17 AM IST
Serbia vs Switzerland Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: 4th GOAL in the game
Cameroon-born Embolo equalises for Switzerland.
SRB 2-2 SUI | 1st HALF
Dec 03, 2022 01:14 AM IST
Serbia vs Switzerland Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Serbia stand second
As it stands, Serbia now have the better chance to make the Round of 16 as they take the second spot in the points table.
SRB 2-1 SUI | 1st HALF
Dec 03, 2022 01:08 AM IST
Serbia vs Switzerland Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: GOOOAAAL for Serbia!
Happy news for Cameroon as Dusan Vlahovic puts Serbia ahead in the game against Switzerland
SRB 2-1 SUI | 1st HALF
Dec 03, 2022 01:04 AM IST
Cameroon vs Brazil Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Another direct FREEKICK chance for Brazil
Once again Dani Alves in the centre of things. It's Dani Alves. Curls it over the wall and just inches over the post.
CMR 0-0 BRA | 1st HALF
Dec 03, 2022 01:01 AM IST
Cameroon vs Brazil Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: FREEKICK for Brazil
Bit of a discussion there with Dani Elves making the suggestions. Rodrygo takes the freekick, but hits the Cameroon wall.
CMR 0-0 BRA | 1st HALF
Dec 03, 2022 12:59 AM IST
Serbia vs Switzerland Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Mitrovic levels it
In the 26th minute of the game, Mitrovic heads home the equaliser to level the score and keep Serbia in the hunt for a place in the Round of 16. The goal would also make Cameroon happy again, who are yet to have a shot on target against Brazil.
SRB 1-1 SUI | 1st HALF
Dec 03, 2022 12:53 AM IST
Serbia vs Switzerland Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: GOAAAAL!!!
Shaqiri puts Switzerland ahead in the match against Serbia.
SRB 0-1 SUI | 1st HALF
Dec 03, 2022 12:52 AM IST
Cameroon vs Brazil Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Tolo gets ambitious
Tolo collects the ball on the left plank and instead of making a cross into the box, fancies a chance at making a goal. Keeper puts it out of danger.
CMR 0-0 BRA | 1st HALF
Dec 03, 2022 12:48 AM IST
Cameroon vs Brazil Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Martinelli gets close
Fred serves Martinelli with a delicious cross into the box. It goes over the lone defender to find Martinelli, who sends the header, but is put away by the keeper.
CMR 0-0 BRA | 1st HALF
Dec 03, 2022 12:45 AM IST
Serbia vs Switzerland Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Zivkovic hits the post
Huge, huge opportunity for Serbia in the early minutes of the game as Zivkovic curls one through past the defenders, but hits the post instead. Mitrovic ran in quickly to make strike it off a rebound, but the ball bounced off him.
SRB 0-0 SUI | 1st HALF
Dec 03, 2022 12:42 AM IST
Cameroon vs Brazil Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: From the fans to the greatest ever
Brazil fans unfold a huge banner for their football legend Pele with the words “Get Well Soon” written on it. Pele was hospitalised earlier this week after being diagnosed with bronchopneumonia on Thursday.
Dec 03, 2022 12:39 AM IST
Cameroon vs Brazil Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Early booking
Brazil's Eder Militao has picked up an early yellow card in the game.
CMR 0-0 BRA | 1st HALF
-
Serbia vs Switzerland Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Lot of empty seats
There are a lot of empty seats at Stadium 974 where Serbia are up against Switzerland in their respective final group game.
SRB 0-0 SUI | 1st HALF
-
Dec 03, 2022 12:30 AM IST
FIFA World Cup Live Updates: Serbia vs Switzerland, Cameroon vs Brazil begin
National anthems are over. Players shake hands. And it's all time for the final two group matches to begin. Who will join Brazil in the Round of 16 from Group G?
Dec 03, 2022 12:24 AM IST
FIFA World Cup Live Score: Who will face Portugal and South Korea in Round of 16?
Brazil are most likely to finish at Group G leaders and hence will face South Korea in the Round of 16. Team finishing second will be up against Portugal.
Dec 03, 2022 12:22 AM IST
Serbia vs Switzerland Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Head-to-head
The two sides faced each other only once before, four years back in Russia and Switzerland had won 2-1
Dec 03, 2022 12:05 AM IST
Serbia vs Switzerland Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Confirmed line-ups
Switzerland Starting XI: Gregor Kobel, Silvan Widmer, Manuel Akanji, Fabian Schaer, Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka, Ricardo Rodriguez, Djibril Sow, Xherdan Shaqiri, Breel Embolo, Ruben Vargas
Serbia Starting XI: Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, Nikola Milenkovic, Milos Veljkovic, Strahinja Pavlovic, Andrija Zivkovic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Sasa Lukic, Filip Kostic, Dusan Vlahovic, Dusan Tadic, Aleksandar Mitrovic
Dec 03, 2022 12:02 AM IST
Cameroon vs Brazil Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: No Onana for Cameroon
Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana has been dropped from the squad for the Brazil game because for disciplinary reasons after a dispute with coach Rogoberta Song after Tuesday's game.
Dec 02, 2022 11:58 PM IST
Cameroon vs Brazil Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil make 9 changes
With Brazil already qualified for the Round of 16, coach Tite has made as many as nine changes to the playing XI from the Switzerland game, for the match against Cameroon.
Dec 02, 2022 11:56 PM IST
Cameroon vs Brazil Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Confirmed line-ups
Cameroon Starting XI: Devis Epassy, Christopher Wooh, Collins Fai, Enzo Ebosse, Nouhou Tolo, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Pierre Kunde, Bryan Mbeumo, Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting, Vincent Aboubakar (C), Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu
Brazil Starting XI: Ederson, Dani Alves (C), Eder Militao, Bremer, Alex Telles, Fabinho, Fred, Rodrygo, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus, Antony
Dec 02, 2022 11:48 PM IST
FIFA World Cup Live Score: Who is the best-placed side to join Brazil?
Switzerland, the only team to have a win to their name from the three sides, are the best-placed team. If they beat Serbia, they guarantee the spot. If Serbia holds them, then Switzerland would be hoping that Cameroon don't stun Brazil.
Dec 02, 2022 11:38 PM IST
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live: Final Round of 16 spot up for grabs
Two matches, four teams, but Brazil had already qualified for the Last 16. It means the battle for the last spot in between Cameroon, Switzerland and Serbia. Who will claim the last spot tonight?
Dec 02, 2022 11:33 PM IST
