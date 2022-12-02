Home / Sports / Football / FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Serbia vs Switzerland, Cameroon vs Brazil: Embolo makes it 2-2 for SUI; CMR 0-0 BRA
Live

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Serbia vs Switzerland, Cameroon vs Brazil: Embolo makes it 2-2 for SUI; CMR 0-0 BRA

football
Updated on Dec 03, 2022 01:26 AM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: Follow Live score and updates of Serbia vs Switzerland and Cameroon vs Brazil here.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: Serbia vs Switzerland, Cameroon vs Brazil
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: Serbia vs Switzerland, Cameroon vs Brazil
ByHT Sports Desk
OPEN APP

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: Brazil had already confirmed their place in the Round of 16 earlier this week. This mean, three teams - Cameroon, Switzerland and Serbia - will be vying for the last and final spot in the Round of 16 after Uruguay joined Portugal from Group H to claim the penultimate spot earlier in the evening. Brazil will be taking on Cameroon at the Lusail Iconic Stadium while Serbia and Switzerland will face each other at Stadium 974.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 03, 2022 01:24 AM IST

    FIFA World Cup Live Score: HALF-TIME

    Brazil and Cameroon are yet to break the deadlock after 45 minutes of action while it has been a cracking 1st half at Stadium 974 with four goals being struck between Serbia and Switzerland

    SRB 2-2 SUI | 1st HALF

    CMR 0-0 BRA | 1st HALF

  • Dec 03, 2022 01:19 AM IST

    Cameroon vs Brazil Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Couple of chances for Brazil

    Brazil have been the more dominant side, but are yet to find the back of the net, Rodrygo was the latest with the attempt, but sent it just over the post. 

    CMR 0-0 BRA | 1st HALF

  • Dec 03, 2022 01:17 AM IST

    Serbia vs Switzerland Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: 4th GOAL in the game

    Cameroon-born Embolo equalises for Switzerland. 

    SRB 2-2 SUI | 1st HALF

  • Dec 03, 2022 01:14 AM IST

    Serbia vs Switzerland Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Serbia stand second 

    Serbia's Dusan Vlahovic celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup group G soccer match between Serbia and Switzerland, at the Stadium 974 (AP)
    Serbia's Dusan Vlahovic celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup group G soccer match between Serbia and Switzerland, at the Stadium 974 (AP)

    As it stands, Serbia now have the better chance to make the Round of 16 as they take the second spot in the points table.

    SRB 2-1 SUI | 1st HALF

  • Dec 03, 2022 01:08 AM IST

    Serbia vs Switzerland Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022:  GOOOAAAL for Serbia!

    Happy news for Cameroon as Dusan Vlahovic puts Serbia ahead in the game against Switzerland

    SRB 2-1 SUI | 1st HALF

  • Dec 03, 2022 01:04 AM IST

    Cameroon vs Brazil Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Another direct FREEKICK chance for Brazil

    Once again Dani Alves in the centre of things. It's Dani Alves. Curls it over the wall and just inches over the post. 

    CMR 0-0 BRA | 1st HALF

  • Dec 03, 2022 01:01 AM IST

    Cameroon vs Brazil Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: FREEKICK for Brazil

    Bit of a discussion there with Dani Elves making the suggestions. Rodrygo takes the freekick, but hits the Cameroon wall. 

    CMR 0-0 BRA | 1st HALF

  • Dec 03, 2022 12:59 AM IST

    Serbia vs Switzerland Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Mitrovic levels it

    In the 26th minute of the game, Mitrovic heads home the equaliser to level the score and keep Serbia in the hunt for a place in the Round of 16. The goal would also make Cameroon happy again, who are yet to have a shot on target against Brazil.

    SRB 1-1 SUI | 1st HALF

  • Dec 03, 2022 12:53 AM IST

    Serbia vs Switzerland Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: GOAAAAL!!!

    Shaqiri puts Switzerland ahead in the match against Serbia. 

    SRB 0-1 SUI | 1st HALF

  • Dec 03, 2022 12:52 AM IST

    Cameroon vs Brazil Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Tolo gets ambitious

    Tolo collects the ball on the left plank and instead of making a cross into the box, fancies a chance at making a goal. Keeper puts it out of danger. 

    CMR 0-0 BRA | 1st HALF

  • Dec 03, 2022 12:48 AM IST

    Cameroon vs Brazil Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Martinelli gets close

    Fred serves Martinelli with a delicious cross into the box. It goes over the lone defender to find Martinelli, who sends the header, but is put away by the keeper.

    CMR 0-0 BRA | 1st HALF

  • Dec 03, 2022 12:45 AM IST

    Serbia vs Switzerland Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Zivkovic hits the post

    Huge, huge opportunity for Serbia in the early minutes of the game as Zivkovic curls one through past the defenders, but hits the post instead. Mitrovic ran in quickly to make strike it off a rebound, but the ball bounced off him. 

    SRB 0-0 SUI | 1st HALF

  • Dec 03, 2022 12:42 AM IST

    Cameroon vs Brazil Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: From the fans to the greatest ever

    General view as the Brazil fans display a get well soon banner for former player Pele inside the stadium before the match (REUTERS)
    General view as the Brazil fans display a get well soon banner for former player Pele inside the stadium before the match (REUTERS)

    Brazil fans unfold a huge banner for their football legend Pele with the words “Get Well Soon” written on it. Pele was hospitalised earlier this week after being diagnosed with bronchopneumonia on Thursday.

  • Dec 03, 2022 12:39 AM IST

    Cameroon vs Brazil Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Early booking

    Brazil's Eder Militao has picked up an early yellow card in the game. 

    CMR 0-0 BRA | 1st HALF

  • Dec 03, 2022 12:36 AM IST

    Serbia vs Switzerland Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Lot of empty seats

    There are a lot of empty seats at Stadium 974 where Serbia are up against Switzerland in their respective final group game. 

     

    SRB 0-0 SUI | 1st HALF

  • Dec 03, 2022 12:30 AM IST

    FIFA World Cup Live Updates: Serbia vs Switzerland, Cameroon vs Brazil begin

    National anthems are over. Players shake hands. And it's all time for the final two group matches to begin. Who will join Brazil in the Round of 16 from Group G?

  • Dec 03, 2022 12:24 AM IST

    FIFA World Cup Live Score: Who will face Portugal and South Korea in Round of 16?

    Brazil are most likely to finish at Group G leaders and hence will face South Korea in the Round of 16. Team finishing second will be up against Portugal. 

  • Dec 03, 2022 12:22 AM IST

    Serbia vs Switzerland Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Head-to-head

    The two sides faced each other only once before, four years back in Russia and Switzerland had won 2-1

  • Dec 03, 2022 12:05 AM IST

    Serbia vs Switzerland Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Confirmed line-ups

    Switzerland Starting XI: Gregor Kobel, Silvan Widmer, Manuel Akanji, Fabian Schaer, Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka, Ricardo Rodriguez, Djibril Sow, Xherdan Shaqiri, Breel Embolo, Ruben Vargas

    Serbia Starting XI: Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, Nikola Milenkovic, Milos Veljkovic, Strahinja Pavlovic, Andrija Zivkovic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Sasa Lukic, Filip Kostic, Dusan Vlahovic, Dusan Tadic, Aleksandar Mitrovic

  • Dec 03, 2022 12:02 AM IST

    Cameroon vs Brazil Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: No Onana for Cameroon

    Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana has been dropped from the squad for the Brazil game because for disciplinary reasons after a dispute with coach Rogoberta Song after Tuesday's game.

  • Dec 02, 2022 11:58 PM IST

    Cameroon vs Brazil Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil make 9 changes

    With Brazil already qualified for the Round of 16, coach Tite has made as many as nine changes to the playing XI from the Switzerland game, for the match against Cameroon.

  • Dec 02, 2022 11:56 PM IST

    Cameroon vs Brazil Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Confirmed line-ups

    Cameroon Starting XI: Devis Epassy, Christopher Wooh, Collins Fai, Enzo Ebosse, Nouhou Tolo, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Pierre Kunde, Bryan Mbeumo, Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting, Vincent Aboubakar (C), Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu

    Brazil Starting XI: Ederson, Dani Alves (C), Eder Militao, Bremer, Alex Telles, Fabinho, Fred, Rodrygo, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus, Antony

  • Dec 02, 2022 11:48 PM IST

    FIFA World Cup Live Score: Who is the best-placed side to join Brazil?

    Switzerland, the only team to have a win to their name from the three sides, are the best-placed team. If they beat Serbia, they guarantee the spot. If Serbia holds them, then Switzerland would be hoping that Cameroon don't stun Brazil.

  • Dec 02, 2022 11:38 PM IST

    FIFA World Cup 2022 Live: Final Round of 16 spot up for grabs

    Two matches, four teams, but Brazil had already qualified for the Last 16. It means the battle for the last spot in between Cameroon, Switzerland and Serbia. Who will claim the last spot tonight?

  • Dec 02, 2022 11:33 PM IST

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the final two group matches of the 2022 FIFA World Cup -  Serbia vs Switzerland and Cameroon vs Brazil. Stay tuned for more updates!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
brazil cameroon fifa world cup switzerland serbia + 3 more

Deja vu for Germany as refereeing decisions grab the spotlight

football
Published on Dec 02, 2022 11:54 PM IST

While technology has wiped out the debate over off-side goals, there are still a number of contentious refereeing decisions at the 2022 World Cup

Japan topped the group with six points(Getty Images)
Japan topped the group with six points(Getty Images)

Japan, Australia punch above their weight

football
Updated on Dec 03, 2022 12:10 AM IST

For the first time in six World Cups this century, there will be three teams from the Asian Confederation in the Round of 16.

Japan's Ritsu Doan celebrates after scoring a goal during a match against Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2022, at Khalifa International Stadium, in Al Rayyan on Friday. Japan won the match 2-1(FIFA World Cup Twitter)
Japan's Ritsu Doan celebrates after scoring a goal during a match against Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2022, at Khalifa International Stadium, in Al Rayyan on Friday. Japan won the match 2-1(FIFA World Cup Twitter)

Ghana, Uruguay knock each other out

football
Published on Dec 02, 2022 11:29 PM IST

Uruguay did enough to beat the Black Stars but not enough to go into the Round of 16

Luis Suarez's night ended in tears. (Getty Images)
Luis Suarez's night ended in tears. (Getty Images)

South Korea script another fairytale

football
Updated on Dec 02, 2022 11:10 PM IST

No one gave them a chance but Hwang Hee-chan's late winner sent them through to the Round of 16

South Korea's winning goal came against the run of play(REUTERS)
South Korea's winning goal came against the run of play(REUTERS)
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 03, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out