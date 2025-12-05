FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw Live Updates: All eyes on Messi's Argentina and Ronaldo's Portugal, co-hosts in pot one

Live

FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw Live Updates: Final preparations are made as FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Draw signage is displayed outside the Kennedy Center.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw Live Updates: This is the night for football fans around the world! 48 teams have been placed into four pots of 12, based on their FIFA World Rankings, for the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw. The draw will also feature supermodel Heidi Klum, comedian Kevin Hart, and actor Danny Ramirez as co-hosts. Meanwhile, former Manchester United and England defender Rio Ferdinand will conduct the draw, joined by broadcaster Samantha Johnson and other sporting greats, including Tom Brady and Shaquille O'Neal. The draw will also see co-hosts Canada, Mexico, and the United States slotted into pot one, and the teams that qualify through the six playoff paths will fit into pot four. The 12 groups for the tournament will have one team from each of the four pots. The draw will begin with teams from pot one. It will then continue with pots two, three and four in order. Also, there can be no more than one team from the same confederation per group at the tournament. ...Read More

