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FIFA World Cup hit by Ebola scare as DR Congo cancel training camp amid US entry concerns: Report

The DR Congo training camp for the World Cup was set to begin in Kinshasa for three days, but has now been relocated to Belgium.

Published on: May 21, 2026 01:08 pm IST
Written by Neelav Chakravarti
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The 2026 FIFA World Cup is less than a month away, and the tournament has already been hit with some controversies. The spotlight is on Iran's participation and the high cost of World Cup tickets. Now, in the latest controversy, the Democratic Republic of Congo national football team have cancelled a planned pre-World Cup training camp at home after the country was hit by an Ebola outbreak, according to reports.

There are question marks over DR Congo's FIFA World Cup participation now.

The outbreak was declared in eastern DR Congo last Friday and has reportedly already caused 130 deaths from around 600 probable cases.

Also Read: Aston Villa end 30 year trophy drought as Unai Emery wins fifth Europa League title

The DR Congo training camp for the World Cup was set to begin in Kinshasa for three days, but has now been relocated to Belgium, according to AFP. It is also reported that no domestic player has been selected for the national squad.

Strict screening process or total ban?

The United States has banned non-Americans who have been in DR Congo, Uganda or South Sudan in the previous 21 days from visiting due to the outbreak. A US official informed AFP that the team will be allowed to travel to the country for the World Cup. The official claimed that the team had been training in Europe, so they are probably not subject to the ban. But if they were in the country over the last 21 days, they could be subjected to strict screening rather than a complete ban.

The Ebola virus spreads from one person to another by contact with infected bodily fluids such as blood or vomit.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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